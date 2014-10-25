Theranos to pay Arizona customers $4.7 mln in settlement
April 18 Embattled blood-testing company Theranos Inc will pay $4.65 million to customers in Arizona who used its services between 2013 and 2016, the state's attorney general said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK Oct 25 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo did not inform New York City officials before announcing mandatory quarantines for some people arriving at airports around the city from Ebola-affected countries, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Saturday.
De Blasio declined to criticize or commend the new rules, which also affect New Jersey, but told reporters the city would cooperate with them.
Dr. Mary Travis Bassett, the city's health commissioner, told reporters the doctor who was diagnosed with Ebola on Thursday was in a stable condition in a city hospital.
Officials were confident they had found everyone who had had direct physical contact with him since his return to New York -- his fiancée and two friends -- and that they were now all under quarantine. (Reporting by Natasja Sheriff, Editing by Franklin Paul)
April 18 UnitedHealth Group Inc reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results on Tuesday and said it was coping with uncertainty in U.S. healthcare laws by pricing its 2018 insurance plans to include a costly Obamacare tax.