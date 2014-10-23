NEW YORK Oct 23 A potential Ebola patient being
tested in New York City recently worked in West Africa with
Doctors Without Borders, the group said in a statement on
Thursday.
"A person in New York City, who recently worked with Doctors
Without Borders in one of the Ebola-affected countries in West
Africa, notified our office this morning to report having
developed a fever," Doctors Without Borders said in a statement.
The group said there was no confirmation that the person
contracted Ebola, but it followed protocols and immediately
notified the New York City Department of Health.
(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Sandra Maler)