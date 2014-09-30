Sept 30 The United States is discussing the possible use of experimental drugs or blood plasma from a recovered Ebola patient as a potential treatment for a patient in Texas diagnosed with Ebola, a top health official said on Tuesday.

Dr. Thomas Frieden, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said it was the first confirmed case to be diagnosed in the United States.

