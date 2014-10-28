Oct 28 A Dallas nurse who contracted Ebola was
released from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta on Tuesday
after being found free of the virus and thanked God and her
family for helping her recover.
"I sincerely believe that with God all things are possible,"
said nurse Amber Vinson, who looked vibrant at a news conference
with the health workers who treated her.
Vinson is the fourth patient successfully treated for Ebola
at Emory's hospital. She was one of two nurses from a Dallas
hospital infected with Ebola after treating the first patient
diagnosed with the disease in the United States.
(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Doina Chiacu)