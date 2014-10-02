(Adds details from officials, changes attribution)
WASHINGTON Oct 2 As many as 80 people were in
contact with the Dallas Ebola patient at some point, Texas
health officials told NBC, marking a significant jump from the
18 people authorities had said may have been exposed to the
deadly virus.
Additionally, four members of the patient's family have been
ordered to stay home as a precaution even though they are not
showing symptoms, the Texas Department of State Health Services
said in a statement.
The health officials said 80 people may have come into
contact with Duncan, NBC reported. Earlier, they had put the
figure at up to 18, including five children.
State officials delivered the order on Wednesday night to
the family of the patient, who has been identified as Thomas
Eric Duncan of Liberia. Family members must stay home until Oct.
19 and not have any visitors without approval, officials said.
"We have tried and true protocols to protect the public and
stop the spread of this disease," said Dr. David Lakey, Texas
health commissioner. "This order gives us the ability to monitor
the situation in the most meticulous way."
The first person to be diagnosed with Ebola in the United
States, Duncan was admitted to Texas Health Presbyterian
Hospital on Sunday after hospital workers mistakenly sent him
home days earlier.
His case has sparked concern over the potential for a wider
spread of the deadly virus from West Africa, where at least
3,338 people have died in the worst outbreak on record.
