DALLAS Oct 16 The Texas hospital that cared for
Liberian national Thomas Eric Duncan, who died last week of the
Ebola virus, apologized to his family on Thursday for being
unable to save his life, the family said.
Duncan's fiancée, Louise Troh, 54, said in a statement she
received a call from a top official at Texas Health Presbyterian
Hospital, who said the hospital was "deeply sorry" for the way
Duncan's case was handled.
The hospital has said it made a mistake discharging Duncan
after he first came to the facility on Sept. 25, saying he was
ill and had been in Liberia, one of the Ebola-hit counties in
West Africa. Duncan, who was visiting his family in the United
States, was later taken back to the hospital by ambulance on
Sept. 28 and died on Oct. 8.
"I am grateful to God that this leader reached out and took
responsibility for the hospital's actions. Hearing this
information will help me as I mourn Eric's death," Troh said.
The hospital confirmed it apologized to Troh.
In a previous statement, Troh called for a thorough
examination of his care.
Since Duncan's death, two nurses who cared for him have
tested positive for Ebola despite wearing protective gear. More
than 70 other healthcare providers who had contact with Duncan
while he was in an isolation unit are being monitored for the
virus and are unable to work.
Duncan's nephew Josephus Weeks wrote an article in the
Dallas Morning News on Tuesday that his family was angry at the
hospital for releasing Duncan back into the community for two
days with a contagious virus.
"In time, we may learn why my uncle's initial visit to the
hospital was met with such incompetence and insensitivity,"
Weeks wrote.
Troh, her 13-year-old son, and two relatives of Duncan have
been in mandatory quarantine at an undisclosed location within
the city limits for nearly three weeks. Their isolation is
scheduled to end on Sunday if they continue to be asymptomatic.
Troh's family has said it will pay its respects to Duncan
after the quarantine ends.
(Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Peter Cooney)