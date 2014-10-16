DALLAS Oct 15 A mix of worry and dismay gripped
airline passengers on Wednesday at the Dallas airport where a
nurse who treated a dying Liberian man arrived after boarding an
Ohio-to-Texas flight with a slight fever and was later diagnosed
with Ebola.
The woman, Amber Vinson, 29, was isolated after reporting a
fever on Tuesday and became the second U.S. nurse to contract
the virus this week after caring for Thomas Eric Duncan. He died
of the disease on Oct. 8 and was the first patient diagnosed
with the virus in the United States.
Passengers preparing to board a flight with Frontier
Airlines, the airline Vinson flew with to and from Ohio, said
they were upset with health officials for failing to expressly
prohibit the nurse from flying, and with the nurse herself for
potentially putting passengers at risk, however slight.
"I'm ashamed and disappointed at the hospital and others for
allowing her to fly, and I'm sort of ticked off at her too,"
said Vicky Dahn, who was traveling to Utah with Frontier.
"I hope that this hasn't started to percolate from the
hospital personnel out to other people," said Dahn, adding that
she has a history of immune system trouble.
The hospital where Vinson and fellow infected nurse Nina
Pham work, Texas Health Presbyterian, has been criticized for
initially sending Duncan home without realizing he might
possibly have been infected with Ebola and for not being
adequately prepared for cases to crop up in Dallas after an
outbreak that has killed nearly 4,500 people, mostly in West
Africa.
Nurses associations have complained about a lack of training
and protective equipment that left their necks exposed.
Passengers said public health officials should be more
vigilant, while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
asked all of the more than 130 other passengers who were on
Frontier Flight 1143 on Monday to call a hotline. Vinson had
traveled to Ohio on Friday.
"Now I'm worried," said Paula Clark, who was preparing to
board a Frontier flight to Denver. "I'd hope the plane she flew
on they've got quarantined."
Frontier took the plane in question out of service and it
was being decontaminated at Cleveland's airport, the local ABC
TV reported.
Though Clark and others expressed concern for their
families, they said it would be an overreaction to stop flying.
"You have to keep living," Clark said.
Across town at the crowded Texas State Fair, Ebola was a hot
topic of conversation between rollercoaster rides, foot-long
corn dogs, and visits to the petting zoo.
"It's all scary. I just saw three little kids go by wearing
face masks and gloves. That's the first time I've seen that,"
said a worker at a promotional booth for a large company who
declined to give her full name because she is not authorized to
speak to the media.
Edgar Loera, a nursing student who was visiting the fair
with two friends, said there was no need to panic.
"You don't need a mask. It doesn't pass through the air, so
it is not that easy to get," he said. "The nurses got it because
they didn't have the right equipment.
(Reporting By Terry Wade; Editing by Ken Wills)