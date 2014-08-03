DAKAR Aug 3 A second American health worker
suffering from Ebola is due to fly from Liberia's capital
Monrovia to the United States overnight on Monday, the country's
information minister said.
"The airport authorities tell me it will be Monday night or
very early on Tuesday at around 1 am," Lewis Brown told Reuters
by telephone on Sunday.
Nancy Writebol, a missionary working for U.S. charity
Samaritan's Purse, is due to travel on the same plane that
transported her colleague Dr. Kent Brantly from Liberia on
Saturday, Brown added.
The plane is equipped to carry just one patient at a time.
(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Hugh Lawson)