Nov 7 The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention is increasing its national stockpile of protective
gear for U.S. hospitals handling Ebola patients after a "sudden
increase" in demand, the agency said on Friday.
The CDC has ordered $2.7 million in personal protective
equipment that is being configured into 50 kits for rapid
deployment to hospitals, it said in a statement.
Some U.S. orders of protective equipment have been
backlogged amid growing domestic demand, as manufacturers
prioritize a flood of requests from aid agencies trying to curb
the outbreak in West Africa.
The CDC tightened its guidelines for people handling Ebola
patients on Oct. 20, requiring a fluid-resistant gown, gloves, a
hood, shoe coverings and a face mask.
"We are making certain to not disrupt the orders submitted
by states and hospitals, but we are building our stocks so that
we can assist when needed," Greg Burel, director of CDC's
Division of Strategic National Stockpile, said in the release.
Ebola has killed more than 4,800 people, largely in Liberia,
Sierra Leone and Guinea. The virus is not airborne, but is
spread through direct contact with bodily fluids such as sweat
or blood.
