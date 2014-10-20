Oct 20 The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday it has set up new guidelines for health workers taking care of patients infected with Ebola that require better training in taking off and putting on protective suits.

The CDC also said that no skin can be exposed by workers taking care of a person infected with Ebola and that supervisors need to monitor workers as they put on protective suits and take them off. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz)