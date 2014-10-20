BRIEF-AstraZeneca's lung cancer drug receives full EU approval
* European Commission has granted full marketing authorisation for Tagrisso (osimertinib)
WASHINGTON Oct 20 The U.S. House of Representatives oversight committee has invited Ron Klain, President Barack Obama's new Ebola "czar," to testify on Friday at a congressional hearing examining the U.S. response to the virus, a committee official said.
It was not immediately known if Klain, a veteran high-level government policy adviser and political operative, will attend the hearing, which will be chaired by California Republican Representative Darrell Issa, a frequent Obama critic.
The committee has also invited Dr. Nicole Lurie, the assistant secretary for preparedness and response within the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, to testify. She has confirmed that she will appear, the committee official said. (Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Susan Heavey)
* European Commission has granted full marketing authorisation for Tagrisso (osimertinib)
* Viveve Medical Inc says u.s. District court for eastern district of Texas has denied motions to dismiss Viveve patent infringement suit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: