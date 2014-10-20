WASHINGTON Oct 20 The U.S. House of Representatives oversight committee has invited Ron Klain, President Barack Obama's new Ebola "czar," to testify on Friday at a congressional hearing examining the U.S. response to the virus, a committee official said.

It was not immediately known if Klain, a veteran high-level government policy adviser and political operative, will attend the hearing, which will be chaired by California Republican Representative Darrell Issa, a frequent Obama critic.

The committee has also invited Dr. Nicole Lurie, the assistant secretary for preparedness and response within the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, to testify. She has confirmed that she will appear, the committee official said. (Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Susan Heavey)