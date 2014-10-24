(Adds quotes and details, White House comment, CDC comment)
By David Morgan and Toni Clarke
WASHINGTON Oct 24 Republicans with an eye on
next month's congressional elections ratcheted up their
criticism of President Barack Obama's response to Ebola on
Friday after the emergence of a fourth U.S. case heightened
public anxiety about the disease spreading outside of West
Africa.
Darrell Issa, a California Republican who is a constant
critic of Democrat Obama's administration, said the response had
been inept, characterized by over-confidence and ill-considered
procedures to protect U.S. healthcare workers at home and
military personnel deployed to help the worst-hit West African
nations.
"Any further fumbles, bumbles or missteps ... can no longer
be tolerated," Issa told a hearing of the House Oversight and
Government Reform Committee that required lawmakers to return to
Washington from the campaign trail.
The federal government's Ebola response has emerged as an
issue in congressional election campaigns across the country. On
Nov. 4, Republicans will have an opportunity to take control of
the Senate from Democrats. The Republicans already control the
U.S. House of Representatives.
Republicans have criticized the administration's response by
trying to tie Democrats to an unpopular president and Ebola
fears. Meanwhile, vulnerable Democrats have increasingly
signaled openness to restrictions on travel from West Africa.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters that he
did not see much of the hearing chaired by Issa, dismissing what
he called partisan attacks. "It does seem that most of the
criticism was registered by somebody who struggled to pronounce
the name of the virus," Earnest said.
At Friday's hearing, the administration also came under fire
over a gap in regulations that allow people returning from
either Liberia, Sierra Leone or Guinea - where Ebola has killed
at least 4,877 people - to resume normal routines before knowing
whether they have the virus.
The fourth U.S. case, diagnosed on Thursday in New York
City, is a doctor who treated Ebola patients in Guinea. He was
hospitalized less than a week after returning to the United
States via Belgium.
Defense Department witnesses said at the hearing that
returning troops will be monitored for 21 days, the maximum
incubation period for the virus, as they return to the United
States and resume their normal routines. The military's
monitoring period had previously been 10 days.
Ebola's first appearance on U.S. soil last month in a
Liberian visitor to Texas, Thomas Eric Duncan, led to a series
of public health missteps. Duncan died on Oct. 8 and two nurses
who treated him were infected. On Friday, health officials
declared them both free of the virus.
To date, Republicans have led public appeals for the White
House to impose a travel ban on the three West African nations.
But Obama has resisted on advice from health officials who say
Ebola poses no major threat in the United States and that a ban
could make it harder to track travelers from the region.
Instead, the administration has rolled out a new safety
protocol to protect U.S. healthcare workers who care for Ebola
patients, and beefed up screening and monitoring procedures.
"Simply having those thermal scans and interviews at the
five airport hubs isn't going to satisfy people who are
concerned about minimizing the risk," said Stephen Morrison of
the Centers for Strategic and International Studies.
At Friday's hearing, lawmakers from both parties also
expressed interest in imposing new mandatory standards for
protective gear, training and education at U.S. hospitals.
The hearing was mostly cordial, but included a few sharp
jabs. Issa accused Dr. Thomas Frieden, director of the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), of giving
"false information" about the dangers of infection and the
safety of treatment protocols that failed to protect the nurses.
"We have the head of the CDC, who's supposed to be the
expert, and he's made statements that simply aren't true," Issa
said. Frieden was not among the hearing's four government
witnesses. A CDC spokesman said Frieden and the CDC have been
"open, honest, and transparent from the very beginning of the
Ebola epidemic".
Rabih Torbay of the humanitarian group International Medical
Corps told lawmakers that the current response by the United
States and other countries could contain the West African
outbreak, the worst on record, within four to six months.
(Additional reporting by Gabriel Debenedetti and Roberta
Rampton; Editing by Karey Van Hall, Jonathan Oatis and Grant
McCool)