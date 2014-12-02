(Adds background, CDC comment)
Dec 2 U.S. health officials have designated 35
hospitals nationwide as Ebola treatment centers and expects to
name more in coming weeks deemed capable of treating patients
while minimizing risk to staff, the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.
The list includes those that have already treated patients
with the virus, such as Emory University Hospital in Atlanta,
and other prominent hospitals, including Johns Hopkins in
Baltimore, Mayo Clinic Hospital in Minnesota, Children's
Hospital of Philadelphia and New York-Presbyterian.
More than 80 percent of returning travelers from
Ebola-stricken countries in West Africa live within 200 miles
(320 km) of a designated Ebola treatment center, the CDC said.
"As long as Ebola is spreading in West Africa, we must
prepare for the possibility of additional cases in the United
States," CDC Director Tom Frieden said in a statement.
More than 6,000 people have died out of more than 17,000
Ebola cases in the three hardest hit countries of Liberia,
Sierra Leone and Guinea, according to the World Health
Organization.
Each U.S. hospital with an Ebola treatment center has been
assessed onsite by a CDC Rapid Ebola Preparedness team, the
agency said. CDC said it has conducted assessments of more than
50 hospitals in 15 states and Washington.
CDC has taken a far more active role in assessing Ebola
treatment preparation after two nurses at a Dallas hospital
contracted the virus while treating Liberian Thomas Eric Duncan,
who later died from the disease. Both nurses recovered.
There are currently no known patients being treated for
Ebola in the United States.
(Reporting by Michele Gershberg and Bill Berkrot; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis)