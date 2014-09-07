By Victoria Cavaliere
| SEATTLE, Sept 6
SEATTLE, Sept 6 The third U.S. medical
missionary to become infected with the Ebola virus was showing
signs of improvement Saturday at a Nebraska hospital but was
still very ill, his wife said.
Dr. Rick Sacra, a 51-year-old Boston physician, arrived
Friday at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for treatment
after being flown there from Liberia, one of five West African
countries affected by an outbreak of the virus.
"Rick is very sick and weak, but slightly improved from when
he arrived yesterday," Debbie Sacra said Saturday. "He asked for
something to eat and had a little chicken soup," she said.
Sacra said she and the couple's 22-year-old son are in
Nebraska, but they visited with Rick, isolated in the hospital's
biocontainment unit, for about 25 minutes over a video link.
She said he remembered little of his journey from Liberia
and that she was "relieved to see his face and hear his voice
again."
Dr. Sacra contracted Ebola while working at a hospital in
Liberia on behalf of the North Carolina-based Christian group
SIM USA. Sacra had worked in the obstetrics ward at the ELWA
Hospital of SIM in Monrovia.
According to the World Health Organization, the Ebola
outbreak in West Africa has killed more than 2,000 people and
infected more than 4,000 since the outbreak began in Guinea in
March.
The virus kills about half of those who contract it.
Debbie Sacra said both she and her husband wanted to keep
the focus on the Ebola crisis in West Africa.
"We don't want this story to be about Rick," she said. "The
story is the crisis in West Africa. That is what is most
important. The world is coming to this fight late."
Dr. Sacra was being cared for in the Omaha hospital's
Biocontainment Patient Care Unit, a special isolation unit at
the hospital that was designed to treat patients with highly
infectious diseases.
The facility is similar to the one at Emory University in
Atlanta where two other SIM USA missionaries, Nancy Writebol and
Dr. Kent Brantly, were treated and recovered.
Medical officials in Nebraska said Sacra's transfer Friday
went smoothly.
"Our patient is sick but stable," Dr. Mark Rupp, an
infectious disease specialist at the hospital, told a news
conference.
In the Nebraska facility, Sacra will have the advantage
supportive treatments, such as IV fluids, that may help him
fight off the infection.
