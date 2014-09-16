(Refiles to correct word in quote in third paragraph)
By Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 The United States announced
on Tuesday it will send 3,000 troops to help tackle the Ebola
outbreak as part of a ramped-up plan, including a major
deployment in Liberia, the country where the epidemic is
spiralling fastest out of control.
The U.S. response to the crisis, to be formally unveiled
later by President Barack Obama, includes plans to build 17
treatment centers, train thousands of healthcare workers and
establish a military control center for coordination, U.S.
officials told reporters.
"The goal here is to surge American expertise, including our
military, logistics and command and control expertise, to try
and control this outbreak at its source in west Africa," Lisa
Monaco, Obama's White House counter-terrorism adviser, told
MSNBC television on Tuesday ahead of the announcement.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has said it needs
foreign medical teams with 500-600 experts as well as at least
10,000 local health workers. The figures may rise if the number
of cases increases, as is widely expected.
So far Cuba and China have said they will send medical staff
to Sierra Leone. Cuba will deploy 165 people in October while
China is sending a mobile laboratory with 59 staff to speed up
testing for the disease. It already has 115 staff and a
Chinese-funded hospital there.
But Liberia is where the disease appears to be running amok.
The WHO has not issued any estimate of cases or deaths in the
country since Sept. 5 and its director-general, Margaret Chan,
has said there was not a single bed available for Ebola patients
there.
Liberia, a nation founded by descendants of freed American
slaves, appealed for U.S. help last week.
One U.N. official in the country has said her colleagues had
resorted to telling locals to use plastic bags to fend off the
killer virus, due to a lack of other protective equipment.
Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), the charity that has been
leading the fight against Ebola, said it was overwhelmed and
repeated its call for an immediate and massive deployment.
"We are honestly at a loss as to how a single, private NGO
is providing the bulk of isolation units and beds," MSF's
international president, Joanne Liu, said in a speech to the
United Nations in Geneva, adding that the charity was having to
turn away sick people in Monrovia, the capital of Liberia.
"Highly infectious people are forced to return home, only to
infect others and continue the spread of this deadly virus. All
for a lack of international response," she said.
Obama, who has called the epidemic a national security
crisis, has faced criticism for not doing more to stem the
outbreak. The WHO said last week Ebola had killed more than
2,400 people out of 4,784 cases in west Africa.
U.S. officials stressed it was very unlikely the Ebola
crisis could come to the United States. Measures were being
taken to screen passengers flying out of the region, they said,
and protocols were in place to isolate and treat anyone who
arrived in the United States showing symptoms of the disease.
"MORE EFFECTIVE"
The president will visit the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention in Atlanta on Tuesday to show his
commitment. The stepped-up effort he will announce includes
3,000 military troops and a joint forces command center in
Monrovia to coordinate efforts with the U.S. government and
other international partners.
The plan will "ensure that the entire international response
effort is more effective and helps to ... turn the tide in this
crisis," a senior administration official told reporters on
Monday, ahead of the president's trip.
"The significant expansion that the president will detail
... really represents ... areas where the U.S. military will
bring unique capabilities that we believe will improve the
effectiveness of the entire global response," he said.
The treatment centers will have 100 beds each and be built
as soon as possible, another official said.
The U.S. plan also focuses on training. A site will be
established where military medical personnel will teach some 500
healthcare workers per week for six months or longer how to
provide care to Ebola patients, officials said.
The Obama administration has requested an additional $88
million from Congress to fight Ebola, including $58 million to
speed production of Mapp Biopharmaceutical Inc's experimental
antiviral drug ZMapp and two Ebola vaccine candidates.
Officials said the U.S. Department of Defense had sought to
reallocate $500 million in funds from fiscal 2014 to help cover
the costs of the humanitarian mission.
The U.S. Agency for International Development will also
support a program to distribute protection kits with sanitizers
and medical supplies to 400,000 vulnerable households in
Liberia.
