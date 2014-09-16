(Adds comments from Senate hearing)
ATLANTA, Sept 16 U.S. lawmakers called for a
government-funded "war" to contain West Africa's deadly Ebola
epidemic before it threatens more countries, building on an
American pledge to send 3,000 military engineers and medical
personnel to combat the virus.
Democratic and Republican lawmakers pledged increased
support for efforts to contain the virus that has killed nearly
2,500 people out of almost 5,000 cases in West Africa.
"We need to declare a war on Ebola," Senator Jerry Moran, a
Kansas Republican, said during a joint hearing before the Senate
committees on Appropriations and Health, Education, Labor and
Pensions.
Senator Lamar Alexander, a Tennessee Republican, said the
country should view the threat of Ebola "as seriously as we take
ISIS," referring to the Islamic State militant group in Syria
and Iraq.
The hearing was the Senate's first on the Ebola outbreak in
West Africa, an epidemic the likes of which have not been seen
before, President Barack Obama said during a meeting with top
U.S. public health officials.
"It's spiraling out of control, it's getting worse," he said
at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in
Atlanta, where he flew to outline the plan to deploy 3,000
troops to West Africa.
The deployment represented a ramping-up in the Obama
administration's response to the worst Ebola outbreak on record.
It comes after repeated calls for governments to step in and
help West African countries whose healthcare systems have been
overwhelmed by the epidemic.
In a news conference at the Capitol, U.S. House of
Representatives Speaker John Boehner said he was "a bit
surprised the administration hasn't acted more quickly to
address what is a serious threat, not just to Africans but to
others around the world."
Boehner said in coming weeks, "you're going to see the
Congress and the administration take further steps to look at
how do we best contain this very horrible disease."
Acknowledging that the epidemic represented a national
security crisis, U.S. administration officials said the focus of
the military deployment would be on Liberia, where the threat of
chaos is greatest. The disease has also hit hard in Sierra Leone
and Guinea, and has led to a handful of deaths in Nigeria.
Under the plan, engineers, medical personnel and other
service members would build 17 treatment centers with 100 beds
each, train thousands of healthcare workers and establish a
military control center for coordinating the relief effort, U.S.
officials told reporters.
"Some have asked why should our military be involved,"
Senator Alexander said. "They have to be involved, if we want to
deal with the problem. There's no way for the doctors and the
nurses and the healthcare workers to deal with it."
Officials said the Defense Department had sought to
reallocate $500 million in funds from fiscal 2014 to help cover
the costs of the humanitarian mission.
"The reality is we all have to do more," said Senator Patty
Murray, a Democrat from Washington.
Witnesses at the joint hearing said the proposed $88 million
included in a stopgap U.S. government funding legislation to be
considered by the House on Wednesday will only last through Dec.
11.
The measure, which meets a last-minute request from Obama,
provides $30 million for more staff and supplies at the CDC and
$58 million to speed up production of Mapp Biopharmaceutical's
experimental Ebola drug ZMapp and vaccine candidates.
"We and others will need more funding. There is no doubt
about that," Dr. Robin Robinson, director of Biomedical Advanced
Research and Development Authority at the U.S. Department of
Health and Human Services, said when asked whether his agency
had the resources it needs.
United Nations officials on Tuesday estimate it will now
take a $1 billion response to contain the outbreak to tens of
thousands of cases.
The World Health Organization has said it needs foreign
medical teams with 500 to 600 experts as well as at least 10,000
local health workers. The figures may rise if the number of
cases increases, as is widely expected.
"If we do not act now to stop the spread of Ebola, we could
be dealing with it for years to come, affecting larger areas of
Africa," Dr. Beth Bell, CDC director of the National Center for
Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases, told the Senate
hearing.
In addition to adding capacity, the U.S. effort in West
Africa will focus on training. A site will be established where
military medical personnel will teach healthcare workers how to
care for Ebola patients, at a rate of 500 workers per week for
six months or longer, officials said.
The U.S. Agency for International Development will support a
program to distribute home protection kits with sanitizers and
medical supplies to 400,000 households in Liberia, something Dr
Kent Brantly, a U.S. missionary doctor who has recovered from
Ebola, argued for passionately at the hearing.
Although some critics have said such kits might encourage
families to treat Ebola patients at home, risking spreading the
disease, Brantly said health agencies must "be open to practical
interventions" that could help keep families safe from a disease
he described as "a fire, straight from the pit of hell."
