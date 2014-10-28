(Adds potential Ebola patient in Maryland)
By Ellen Wulfhorst and David Morgan
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON Oct 27 Federal health
officials on Monday revamped guidelines for doctors and nurses
returning home to the United States from treating Ebola patients
in West Africa, stopping well short of controversial mandatory
quarantines being imposed by some U.S. states.
Dr. Thomas Frieden, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention (CDC), called for isolation of people at
the highest risk for Ebola infection but said most medical
workers returning from the three countries at the center of the
epidemic would require daily monitoring without isolation.
New York and New Jersey are among a handful of states to
impose mandatory quarantines on returning doctors and nurses
amid fears of the virus spreading outside of West Africa, where
it has killed nearly 5,000 people in the worst outbreak on
record.
The Obama administration's new guidelines are not mandatory,
and states will have the right to put in place policies that are
more strict. Some state officials, grappling with an unfamiliar
public health threat, had called federal restrictions placed on
people traveling from Ebola-affected countries insufficient to
protect Americans and have imposed tougher measures.
With thousands already dead from Ebola in Liberia, Sierra
Leone and Guinea, concerns are high in the United States about
stopping its spread.
Late on Monday, the University of Maryland Medical Center in
Baltimore said it was assessing a potential Ebola patient, who
was in isolation. The hospital, one of three designated Ebola
treatment centers in the area, gave no further details.
Earlier in the day in New York City, a 5-year-old boy who
arrived in the United States from Guinea and was in hospital for
screening for fever, tested negative for Ebola.
The CDC's Frieden, on a conference call with reporters,
warned against turning doctors and nurses who are striving to
tackle Ebola in West Africa before it spreads more widely into
"pariahs."
Under new CDC guidelines that spell out four risk
categories, most healthcare workers returning from West Africa's
Ebola hot zone would be considered to be at "some risk" for
infection, while healthcare workers tending to Ebola patients at
U.S. facilities would be seen as "low but non-zero" risk.
In other Ebola-related developments, the U.S. military said
it was isolating troops returning from their mission to help
West African countries curb Ebola even though they showed no
sign of infection. And a nurse who treated patients in Sierra
Leone was released to go to her home state of Maine after New
Jersey had forced her into quarantine. The nurse had been kept
in quarantine for two days after testing negative for the Ebola
virus.
There has been a growing chorus of critics, including public
health experts, the United Nations, medical charities and even
the White House, denouncing mandatory quarantines as
scientifically unjustified and an obstacle to fighting the
disease at its source in West Africa.
"At CDC, we base our decisions on science and experience. We
base our decisions on what we know and what we learn. And as the
science and experience changes, we adopt and adapt our
guidelines and recommendations," Frieden said.
Medical professionals say Ebola is difficult to catch and is
spread through direct contact with bodily fluids from an
infected person and not transmitted by asymptomatic people.
Ebola is not airborne.
Frieden said high-risk people include healthcare workers who
suffer a needle stick while caring for an Ebola patient or who
tend to a patient without protective gear.
He said returning health workers at "some risk" would have
their health monitored daily by a local health department
official who would check their temperature, look for signs of
fatigue and review their daily activity plans to determine what
activity "makes sense for that individual, at that time."
President Barack Obama's spokesman, Josh Earnest, made clear
Monday that the White House was not thrilled that individual
states had implemented quarantines viewed as unfair to returning
healthcare workers, though he acknowledged the states' rights to
set them.
"We want to make sure that whatever policies are put in
place in this country to protect the American public do not
serve as a disincentive to doctors and nurses from this country
volunteering to travel to West Africa to treat Ebola patients,"
Earnest said.
MAJOR GENERAL ISOLATED
The Pentagon move went well beyond previously established
military protocols. The U.S. Army has already isolated about a
dozen soldiers at part of a U.S. base in Vicenza, Italy,
including Major General Darryl Williams, who oversaw the initial
response to the Ebola outbreak, the worst on record with nearly
5,000 dead.
Dozens more will be isolated in the coming days as they
rotate out of West Africa, where the military has been building
infrastructure to help health authorities treat Ebola victims,
the Pentagon said.
"We are billeted in a separate area (on the base). There's
no contact with the general population or with family. No one
will be walking around Vicenza," Williams told Reuters in a
telephone interview.
"Nobody is symptomatic. No Army soldier came in contact with
Ebola-stricken patients," Williams said, calling the move
precautionary.
The case of nurse Kaci Hickox, put into quarantine on Friday
under a New Jersey policy that exceeded precautions adopted by
the U.S. government, underscored the dilemma that federal and
state officials are facing.
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who has defended his
state's policy of automatic quarantine for medical workers
returning from treating patients in Liberia, Sierra Leone and
Guinea, told reporters he did not reverse the policy in allowing
her to be discharged from the hospital and to return to Maine.
"We're very happy that she has been released from the
hospital," said Christie, who Hickox had criticized for making
comments about her health that she said were untrue while
calling her quarantine unjust.
"She hadn't had any symptoms for 24 hours and she tested
negative for Ebola so there's no reason to keep her," said
Christie, a potential Republican Party 2016 U.S. presidential
candidate known for his combative style.
Christie said he sees no reason to talk to her and expressed
"goodwill" toward Hickox, who had worked with the medical
charity Doctors Without Borders in Sierra Leone. "But she needs
to understand that the obligation of elected officials is to
protect the public health of all the people," Christie said.
Christie said his state was providing transportation for her
to Maine, whose health officials "will take over her care and
monitoring from there" as she completes a 21-day quarantine at
home. The quarantine matches the incubation period of the virus.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Monday became the
latest to criticize quarantines, saying through his spokesman
these create difficulties for medical workers risking their
lives in the battle against the deadly disease.
"Returning health workers are exceptional people who are
giving of themselves for humanity," said Ban's spokesman,
Stephane Dujarric. "They should not be subjected to restrictions
that are not based on science. Those who develop infections
should be supported, not stigmatized."
Four people have been diagnosed with Ebola in the United
States, with one death - a Liberian man visiting Texas. The only
patient now being treated for Ebola in the country is a New York
doctor, Craig Spencer, who was diagnosed last Thursday. He had
worked with Doctors Without Borders treating Ebola patients in
Guinea.
(Additional reporting by David Morgan, Jeff Mason, Steve
Holland, Phil Stewart, David Alexander, Roberta Ramptom and
Susan Heavey in Washington, Louis Charbonneau, Laila Kearney and
Joseph Ax, Bill Berkrot in New York, and Steve Scherer in Rome;
Writing by Will Dunham and Bill Rigby; Editing by Lisa Shumaker
and Grant McCool)