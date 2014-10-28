(Recasts with Obama comments, Connecticut lawsuit, Pentagon
details)
By Tami Chappell and Roberta Rampton
ATLANTA/WASHINGTON Oct 28 As the second of two
nurses infected while treating an Ebola patient left an Atlanta
hospital, President Barack Obama on Tuesday said policies
adopted in the United States should not discourage Americans
willing to fight West Africa's outbreak.
Obama weighed in for the first time since states including
New York and New Jersey imposed automatic 21-day quarantines on
doctors and nurses returning from the three countries at the
heart of the outbreak - rules that go beyond federal guidelines.
"We don't want to discourage our healthcare workers from
going to the front lines and dealing with this in an effective
way," Obama told reporters at the White House South Lawn.
Obama said that these medical workers, often volunteers for
international humanitarian groups, should be "applauded, thanked
and supported."
"And we can make sure that when they come back, they are
being monitored in a prudent fashion. But we want to make sure
that we understand that they are doing God's work over there.
And they're doing that to keep us safe," Obama added.
Some states have imposed their own safeguards, including
mandatory quarantines for doctors and nurses returning from the
three countries at the center of the epidemic, saying federal
policies do not adequately protect the public. Some lawmakers,
particularly Republicans, have criticized the response by
Obama's administration as inept.
Federal health officials and others have criticized stricter
state measures as potentially counterproductive, saying they
could deter American doctors and other healthcare professionals
from volunteering to help fight the epidemic at its source in
West Africa.
"We don't want to do things that aren't based on science and
best practices because if we do then we're just putting another
barrier on somebody who's already doing really important work on
our behalf," Obama said, noting that containing the outbreak in
Africa will make Americans safer from Ebola.
The first person quarantined under New Jersey's policy was
Kaci Hickox, a nurse who tested negative for the virus but was
isolated for days in a tent at a Newark hospital. She said her
"basic human rights" were violated.
In another sign of how Ebola fears have affected many
communities, a father sued a Connecticut elementary school on
Tuesday, saying his daughter was discriminated against and
banned from school based on irrational fears of Ebola because
she attended a wedding in Nigeria.
DALLAS NURSE RELEASED
In Atlanta, nurse Amber Vinson, 29, was released from Emory
University Hospital after being declared virus-free last Friday.
Obama said he spoke with Vinson by telephone on Tuesday.
"I'm so grateful to be well," a smiling Vinson told
reporters at Emory University Hospital before hugging the
doctors and nurses who had treated her since Oct. 15.
"While this is a day for celebration and gratitude, I ask
that we not lose focus on the thousands of families who continue
to labor under the burden of this disease in West Africa," added
Vinson, looking fit.
The infections of the nurses in a Dallas hospital at the
beginning of October illustrated the initial lack of
preparedness in the U.S. public health system to safely deal
with Ebola, which has killed about 5,000 people in three
impoverished West African countries - Liberia, Guinea and Sierra
Leone - and raised fears of a wider outbreak.
The other nurse who worked at Texas Health Presbyterian
Hospital in Dallas, Nina Pham, 26, was declared virus-free on
Friday, left the Maryland hospital where she had been treated
and met with Obama.
Vinson and Pham treated Liberian Thomas Eric Duncan, who had
traveled to Dallas in late September. He was the first patient
diagnosed with Ebola in the United States and he died on Oct. 8.
MILITARY WEIGHS QUARANTINE
With concerns mounting over the spread of the virus, the
Pentagon said Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel is considering a
recommendation from top military commanders for a
"quarantine-like" 21-day monitoring period for all U.S. troops
returning from Ebola response efforts in West Africa.
This follows an announcement on Monday by the Army that it
has started isolating soldiers returning from the West Africa
mission at their home base in Vicenza in northeastern Italy,
even though they showed no symptoms of infection and were not
believed to have been exposed to the virus. The question then
became whether all the branches of the military would do so.
Rear Admiral John Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary, said
Hagel has not made a final decision on the military-wide
quarantine recommendation, which would require a "regimented
program of 21 days of controlled, supervised monitoring." That
step is far more strict than guidelines recommended by civilian
health authorities.
The U.S. military has repeatedly stressed that its personnel
are not interacting with Ebola patients and are instead building
treatment units to help health authorities battle the epidemic.
Up to 4,000 U.S. troops may be deployed on the mission.
Obama said America's military was in a "different situation"
than healthcare workers. While civilians may be discouraged from
volunteering if they face quarantine on their return, troops
were sent as part of their mission and could expect such
inconveniences.
Obama also sought to reassure Americans about the threat
posed by Ebola. He noted that only two people have contracted
Ebola on American soil: Vinson and Pham.
The lone patient now being treated for Ebola in the United
States is a New York doctor, Craig Spencer, 33, who was
diagnosed on Thursday. He had worked with the humanitarian group
Doctors Without Borders, treating Ebola patients in Guinea.
"This disease can be contained," Obama said. "It will be
defeated. Progress is possible. But we're going to have to stay
vigilant. And we've got to make sure that we're working
together."
(Additional reporting by Colleen Jenkins, Doina Chiacu, Chris
Helgren, Roberta Rampton, Phil Stewart and David Alexander;
Writing by Will Dunham; Editing by Grant McCool, Jonathan Oatis
and Lisa Shumaker)