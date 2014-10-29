WASHINGTON Oct 29 Maine's governor said on
Wednesday that he would seek legal authority to enforce a 21-day
quarantine on a Maine nurse who has tested negative for Ebola
after treating patients in West Africa and initially was
isolated in a tent in New Jersey.
Governor Paul LePage issued a statement after nurse Kaci
Hickox said she would challenge the New England state's
restrictions and would not follow guidelines to quarantine
herself until Nov. 10 as demanded.
The controversy involving Hickox and officials in New Jersey
and Maine highlighted the obstacles officials in U.S. states
face as they try to guard against the spread of a disease that
has triggered public alarm, without taking overzealous
precautions.
Ebola has killed nearly 5,000 people, predominantly in the
West African countries of Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea.
Hickox, 33, has said her forced quarantine in New Jersey
from Friday to Monday - even though she tested negative for the
virus - was a violation of her basic rights.
"If the restrictions placed on me by the state of Maine are
not lifted by Thursday morning, I will go to court to fight for
my freedom," she said in an interview on NBC's "Today" program.
In several media interviews, Hickox said she was in good
health and had not had any symptoms of the virus that would
indicate she had become contagious. Speaking from her home in
Fort Kent, a town of nearly 5,000 people on the Canadian border,
she said she had been monitoring her condition and taking her
temperature twice a day.
She sharply criticized state guidelines that would require
her to stay isolated at home for 21 days.
"I don't plan on sticking to the guidelines. I remain
appalled by these home quarantine policies that have been forced
upon me, even though I am in perfectly good health and feeling
strong and have been this entire time completely symptom-free,"
she told NBC.
Hickox told ABC that her last contact with an Ebola patient
was on Oct. 21, eight days ago. The maximum incubation period
for Ebola is 21 days.
Governor LePage said that Maine officials had hoped that
Hickox, whom he did not refer to by name, "would voluntarily
comply" with the quarantine "but this individual has stated
publicly she will not abide by the protocols."
"Upon learning the healthcare worker intends to defy the
protocols, the Office of the Governor has been working
collaboratively with the state health officials within the
Department of Health and Human Services to seek legal authority
to enforce the quarantine," the governor said.
LePage said the state is "very concerned about her safety
and health and that of the community" and is exploring "all of
our options" for protecting Hickox, people who come in contact
with her, the entire community of Fort Kent and "all of Maine."
'THE RIGHTS OF ONE INDIVIDUAL'
"While we certainly respect the rights of one individual, we
must be vigilant in protecting 1.3 million Mainers, as well as
anyone who visits our great state," LePage said.
Attorneys for Hickox said Maine officials would have to go
to court to get an order to enforce a quarantine and that, if
the state does, their client would challenge it.
Hickox worked with the medical organization Doctors Without
Borders to help treat patients with the virus in Sierra Leone
and fought earlier isolation in New Jersey.
"I feel absolutely great," Hickox told ABC's "Good Morning
America" program on Wednesday.
"I truly believe this policy is not scientifically nor
constitutionally just, and so I am not going to sit around and
be bullied around by politicians and be forced to stay in my
home when I am not a risk to the American public," she told NBC.
Medical professionals say Ebola is difficult to catch and is
spread through direct contact with bodily fluids from an
infected person and is not transmitted by asymptomatic people.
Ebola is not airborne.
Four people have been diagnosed with Ebola in the United
States, with one death, a Liberian man who flew to Texas. Two of
his nurses were infected, but both have recovered and have been
released from hospitals. The only patient now being treated for
Ebola in the United States is a New York doctor, Craig Spencer,
who was diagnosed on Thursday. He had worked with Doctors
Without Borders treating Ebola patients in Guinea.
There has been a growing chorus of critics - including
public health experts, the United Nations, medical charities and
even the White House - denouncing mandatory quarantines as
scientifically unjustified and an obstacle to fighting the
disease at its source in West Africa.
In another development, U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel
on Wednesday approved strict, quarantine-like monitoring for all
U.S. military personnel returning from the Ebola relief mission
in West Africa, the Pentagon said. The U.S. Army adopted such a
policy earlier in the week before Hagel approved it for all
branches of the military.
Hagel signed a memo asking top military commanders to
develop an implementation plan to place U.S. military personnel
returning from Ebola-affected countries into a "21-day
controlled monitoring regimen," Rear Admiral John Kirby, the
Pentagon press secretary, said in a statement.
The Pentagon had said on Monday that Major General Darryl
Williams, commander of U.S. Army Africa, and 11 of his staff
were put in isolation for 21 days of monitoring after returning
from West Africa to their home base in Vicenza in northeastern
Italy.
The Army chief of staff, General Ray Odierno, ordered the
isolation not because of medical necessity but to reassure
troops and local communities that the Army was taking "all steps
necessary to protect their health," an Army statement said.
(Additional reporting by Frank McGurty in New York; Writing by
Will Dunham; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)