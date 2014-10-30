(Adds Ebola czar visiting CDC on Thursday in paragraph 10)
By Susan Heavey and Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON Oct 29 Saying she will not be
bullied by politicians, a Maine nurse is giving the state an
ultimatum: Lift her Ebola quarantine by Thursday or she will
disregard the restrictions and go to court.
The saga of nurse Kaci Hickox illustrates how U.S. states
are struggling to protect against the virus without resorting to
overzealous and useless precautions or violating civil rights.
Hickox, 33, tested negative for Ebola after returning from
treating patients in West Africa. She previously blasted New
Jersey Governor Chris Christie after she was taken from Newark's
airport and put in quarantine in a tent before being driven to
Maine to spend the rest of her 21-day quarantine at her home.
"I truly believe this policy is not scientifically nor
constitutionally just, and so I am not going to sit around and
be bullied around by politicians and be forced to stay in my
home when I am not a risk to the American public," Hickox,
speaking from her home in the small Maine town of Fort Kent
along the Canadian border, told NBC's "Today" program.
"If the restrictions placed on me by the state of Maine are
not lifted by Thursday morning, I will go to court to fight for
my freedom," Hickox added.
Hickox's defiance did not sit well with Republican Governor
Paul LePage, who said he would seek legal authority to keep her
isolated at home until Nov. 10.
"While we certainly respect the rights of one individual, we
must be vigilant in protecting 1.3 million Mainers, as well as
anyone who visits our great state," LePage said in a statement.
At a White House event, President Barack Obama scolded
politicians who have sought quarantines or strict travel bans
for caving into fears, although he did not mention anyone by
name.
"When I hear people talking about American leadership, and
then are promoting policies that would avoid leadership and have
us running in the opposite direction and hiding under the
covers, it makes me a little frustrated," Obama said.
As quarantines are debated by politicians, U.S. Ebola czar
Ron Klain will visit the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention headquarters in Atlanta on Thursday.
Even people who did not treat Ebola patients but traveled to
West Africa are facing restrictions.
A Connecticut school superintendent defended the decision to
keep a 7-year-old girl out of class for three weeks over
concerns the girl might have contracted Ebola while at a wedding
in Nigeria. The World Health Organization declared Nigeria
Ebola-free days after the girl's trip.
Hickox worked with the humanitarian group Doctors Without
Borders in Sierra Leone, one of the three nations at the heart
of an outbreak that has killed about 5,000 people in West
Africa. Liberia, the country worst-hit by the epidemic, may be
seeing a decline in the spread of the virus, the World Health
Organization said on Wednesday.
In several media interviews, Hickox said she was in good
health and had not had any symptoms of the virus that would
indicate she had become contagious. Hickox said she had been
monitoring her condition and taking her temperature twice a day.
'ILLEGAL AND UNCONSTITUTIONAL'
Her lawyer, Steven Hyman, told Reuters that Maine has no
basis to arrest or detain her. "Such action would be illegal and
unconstitutional and we would seek to protect Kaci's rights as
an American citizen under the Constitution. There is no medical
risk and we have to deal with fact and not hysteria," he said.
Medical professionals say Ebola is difficult to catch and is
spread through direct contact with bodily fluids from an
infected person and is not transmitted by asymptomatic people.
Ebola is not airborne.
Hickox said her last contact with an Ebola patient was on
Oct. 21. The maximum incubation period for Ebola is 21 days.
Some U.S. states have imposed automatic 21-day quarantines
on doctors and nurses returning from treating Ebola patients in
Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea. Republicans including Christie
have accused Obama's administration of doing too little to
protect Americans from Ebola.
California, the most populous U.S. state, announced on
Wednesday that people returning from Ebola-affected countries
who have had contact with infected patients will be quarantined
for 21 days. The policy offers a degree of flexibility, with
local health officials allowed to "establish limitations of
quarantine on a case-by-case basis."
A Stanford University physician who late last week returned
to the San Francisco Bay Area after treating Ebola patients in
West Africa, was placed under a modified quarantine under the
new rules on Wednesday, the San Mateo County Health System said.
The county told Colin Bucks to stay away from work and close
contact with others for 21 days. He may engage in limited
activity outside of his home, such as jogging alone, the county
said.
States have rushed new policies into place without figuring
out the finer details.
"They're making it up almost by the hour," said Stephen
Morrison, an expert in global health policy at the Center for
Strategic and International Studies. "This is a collision
between the political and the public health realms."
Public health experts, the United Nations and medical
charities - and Obama - oppose such steps as scientifically
unjustified. They say such policies may discourage badly needed
American doctors and nurses from volunteering to help.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo proposed providing financial
incentives to encourage healthcare workers to volunteer in West
Africa.
"We're looking at putting together a package analogous to
military reservists who when they get called on duty: They still
get pay, they still get benefits and they can't be hurt in their
current job," he said. "I think we can get healthcare people to
West Africa and still protect the public health here."
Also on Wednesday, another American nurse who returned home
from working with Ebola patients in Sierra Leone agreed to
quarantine herself at home in Texas with twice-daily monitoring
by state health officials for 21 days, officials said. The
nurse, who was not identified, is asymptomatic.
Setting himself apart from his counterparts in Maine and New
Jersey, Texas Governor Rick Perry, a possible 2016 Republican
U.S. presidential candidate along with Christie, telephoned the
nurse, calling her a hero.
Four people have been diagnosed with Ebola in the United
States, with one death, a Liberian man who flew to Texas. Two of
his nurses were infected, but both have recovered and are
virus-free. The only patient now being treated for Ebola in the
United States is a New York doctor, Craig Spencer, who was
diagnosed last Thursday after treating Ebola patients in Guinea.
(Additional reporting by Nelson Acosta in Havana, Jon
Herskovitz in Texas, Colleen Jenkins in Winston-Salem, N.C.,
Frank McGurty in New York and David Alexander, Steve Holland,
Roberta Rampton in Washington, Jonathan Allen in New York and
Sharon Bernstein in Sacramento, Calif.; Writing by Will Dunham;
Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Grant McCool, Lisa Shumaker and
Cynthia Osterman)