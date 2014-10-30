Oct 30 A nurse in Maine, vowing not to be
bullied by politicians and threatening to sue the New England
state over an Ebola quarantine she calls scientifically unsound,
defied the order and left her home for a bike ride on Thursday,
according to television images.
Kaci Hickox left her home in the small northern Maine town
of Fort Kent to take a morning bicycle ride with her boyfriend,
MSNBC and other networks reported. Hickox, who tested negative
for the virus after returning from treating Ebola patients in
Sierra Leone, said that she plans to take the issue to court if
Maine did not lift the quarantine by Thursday.
The 33-year-old nurse's confrontation with state officials
in Maine - and New Jersey - highlights how U.S. states are
struggling to protect their citizens from Ebola without
resorting to overzealous, useless precautions or violating civil
rights.
Hickox previously blasted New Jersey Governor Chris Christie
after she was taken from Newark's airport and put in quarantine
in a tent before being driven to Maine to spend the rest of her
21-day quarantine at her home. Twenty-one days is the maximum
incubation period for Ebola.
Maine Republican Governor Paul LePage, who is in a tough
re-election battle, said he would seek legal authority to keep
her isolated at home until Nov. 10.
Ebola is spread through contact with bodily fluids from a
person showing symptoms. The virus is not airborne.
The disease has killed about 5,000 people, all but a few of
them in three impoverished West African countries: Sierra Leone,
Guinea and Liberia.
