(Adds Maine hearing, Oregon woman hospitalized, Canada visa
ban)
By Joel Page
FORT KENT, Maine Oct 31 Declaring Ebola fears
in the United States "not entirely rational," a judge rejected
Maine's bid for a quarantine on a nurse who treated victims of
the disease in West Africa but tested negative for it, and
instead imposed limited restrictions.
Nurse Kaci Hickox's challenge of Maine's 21-day quarantine
became a key battleground for the dispute between officials in
some U.S. states who have imposed strict quarantines on health
workers returning from three Ebola-ravaged West African
countries and the federal government, which opposes such
measures.
Public concern about the spread of the virus is high in both
the United States and Canada. Canada became the second developed
nation after Australia to bar entry for citizens from the three
West African nations where Ebola is widespread.
Some U.S. politicians have called for a similar travel ban,
making Ebola as much of a political issue as a public health
question.
The most deadly outbreak of the disease on record has killed
nearly 5,000 people, all but a handful of them in Liberia,
Guinea and Sierra Leone.
Only one person in the United States is currently being
treated for Ebola, a New York doctor, Craig Spencer, who cared
for patients in West Africa.
An Oregon resident was hospitalized on Friday for a possible
Ebola infection after traveling to West Africa, according to
state health officials. The woman registered a high temperature
and is in isolation and not a danger to the public, Oregon
Health Authority said.
Maine Governor Paul LePage said that while he was
disappointed by the order from Charles LaVerdiere, the chief
judge of Maine District Court, the New England state would abide
by it. LePage's office did not respond to questions about
whether the governor would appeal the ruling.
The issue is not yet legally closed. The order will remain
in effect until at least next week, when LaVerdiere has
scheduled a hearing on the case. The hearing is expected to last
two days starting on Tuesday morning, according to a scheduling
order, and will give lawyers for the state another opportunity
to plead their case before the judge for more restrictions on
Hickox's ability to travel freely in public, if they wish to.
Hickox, 33, said she was pleased with the ruling and said
people need to "overcome the fear."
On Thursday, the nurse defied the state's quarantine order
and went on a bike ride with her boyfriend. That prompted the
governor to try to enforce her quarantine at home through the
courts.
In Friday's order, LaVerdiere said, "the court is fully
aware of the misconceptions, misinformation, bad science and bad
information being spread from shore to shore in our country with
respect to Ebola.
"The court is fully aware that people are acting out of fear
and that this fear is not entirely rational. However, whether
that fear is rational or not, it is present and it is real," the
judge added, saying Hickox should follow three restrictions even
though she is "not infectious."
After a hearing held by telephone, LaVerdiere decided that
Hickox must continue direct monitoring of her health, coordinate
travel plans with health officials and report any symptoms.
Speaking to reporters alongside boyfriend Ted Wilbur
outside her two-story clapboard house in the small town of Fort
Kent along the Canadian border, Hickox said she would comply.
"It's just a good day," Hickox said. "I am taking things
minute by minute. Tonight, I am going to try to convince Ted to
make me my favorite Japanese meal. And I think we're going to
watch scary movies since it's Halloween."
Hickox tested negative for Ebola after returning from
working for Doctors Without Borders in Sierra Leone. She also
objected when the state of New Jersey put her into isolation
when she arrived at Newark airport.
She said he hoped to be able to return for more work in West
Africa. "I love working overseas. It's been a large part of my
life since 2006," Hickox said.
"I know that Ebola is a scary disease. I have seen it
face-to-face and I know that we are nowhere near winning this
battle," she added.
In an interview, the nurse's attorney, Norman Siegel, called
the decision "a terrific win for Kaci. It validates what she's
been saying."
In a statement, LePage said, "As governor, I have done
everything I can to protect the health and safety of Mainers.
The judge has eased restrictions with this ruling and I believe
it is unfortunate. However, the state will abide by law."
Following the ruling, state troopers who had been stationed
outside Hickox's home departed.
The Republican governor has been in a tough, three-way
re-election battle that culminates in Tuesday's elections.
Medical professionals say Ebola is difficult to catch and is
spread through direct contact with bodily fluids from an
infected person and is not transmitted by asymptomatic people.
Ebola is not airborne.
Public health experts, the United Nations, federal officials
and even President Barack Obama have expressed concern that
state quarantines for returning doctors and nurses could
discourage potential medical volunteers from fighting the
outbreak at its source in West Africa.
In New York on Friday, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations
Samantha Power defended federal guidelines for monitoring
healthcare workers returning from the three Ebola-stricken
countries.
Power spoke at a Reuters Newsmaker event hours after
returning from a four-day trip to Liberia, Guinea and Sierra
Leone. She said she believed current federal guidelines for
returning healthcare workers balanced "the need to respond to
the fears that this has generated" in the United States with the
known science on the disease.
(Additional reporting by Joseph Ax, Jonathan Allen, Courtney
Sherwood, David Ljunggren, Jeffrey Hodgson and Brendan O'Brien;
Writing by Will Dunham and Bill Rigby; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis, Grant McCool and Lisa Shumaker)