By Joel Page
FORT KENT, Maine Oct 31 A Maine judge ruled on
Friday that a U.S. nurse who treated victims of Ebola in West
Africa does not need to be confined to her home, declaring Ebola
fears in the United States "not entirely rational."
Nurse Kaci Hickox's challenge of Maine's 21-day isolation
regime became a key battle in the dispute between some U.S.
states and the federal government. A handful of states have
imposed mandatory quarantines on health workers returning from
three Ebola-ravaged West African countries while the federal
government is wary of discouraging potential medical volunteers.
While she may travel freely in public, the judge decided
that Hickox must continue direct monitoring of her health,
coordinate travel plans with health officials and report any
symptoms.
"I'm happy with the decision the judge made today," Hickox
told reporters via a live video feed from her house in Maine to
her lawyer's New York City office. "I think we are on the right
track. I think now we're discussing as a nation and individual
communities about this disease."
Public concern about the spread of the virus is high in both
the United States and Canada. Canada became the second developed
nation after Australia to bar entry for citizens from the three
West African nations where Ebola is widespread.
Some U.S. politicians have called for a similar travel ban,
making Ebola as much of a political issue as a public health
question.
The most deadly outbreak of the disease on record has killed
nearly 5,000 people, all but a handful of them in Liberia,
Guinea and Sierra Leone.
Only one person in the United States is currently being
treated for Ebola, a New York doctor, Craig Spencer, who cared
for patients in West Africa.
Maine Governor Paul LePage, a Republican in a tough
re-election battle that culminates in Tuesday's elections, said
he was disappointed that restrictions confining the nurse to her
home were lifted. His office did not respond to questions about
whether the governor would appeal the ruling.
The issue is not yet legally closed.
A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday that will give lawyers
for the state another opportunity to plead their case for more
restrictions on Hickox before Charles LaVerdiere, the chief
judge of Maine District Court.
In Friday's order, LaVerdiere said, "the court is fully
aware of the misconceptions, misinformation, bad science and bad
information being spread from shore to shore in our country with
respect to Ebola.
"The court is fully aware that people are acting out of fear
and that this fear is not entirely rational. However, whether
that fear is rational or not, it is present and it is real," the
judge added, saying Hickox is "not infectious."
On Thursday, the 33-year-old nurse defied the state's
quarantine order and went on a bike ride with her boyfriend.
Following the ruling, state troopers who had been stationed
outside Hickox's home departed.
Speaking to reporters alongside boyfriend Ted Wilbur
outside her two-story clapboard house in the small town of Fort
Kent along the Canadian border, Hickox said she would comply.
"It's just a good day," Hickox said. "I am taking things
minute by minute. Tonight, I am going to try to convince Ted to
make me my favorite Japanese meal. And I think we're going to
watch scary movies since it's Halloween."
Hickox tested negative for Ebola after returning from
working for Doctors Without Borders in Sierra Leone. She also
objected when the state of New Jersey put her into isolation
when she arrived at Newark airport.
She said he hoped to be able to return for more work in West
Africa. "I love working overseas. It's been a large part of my
life since 2006," Hickox said.
"I know that Ebola is a scary disease. I have seen it
face-to-face and I know that we are nowhere near winning this
battle," she added.
Medical professionals say Ebola is difficult to catch and is
spread through direct contact with bodily fluids from an
infected person and is not transmitted by asymptomatic people.
Ebola is not airborne.
An Oregon resident was hospitalized on Friday for a possible
Ebola infection after traveling to West Africa, according to
state health officials. The woman registered a high temperature
and is in isolation and not a danger to the public, Oregon
Health Authority said.
The woman had not come into known contact with Ebola
patients while in Africa, and had not been quarantined after
arriving in Portland because there was no medical need, Dr. Paul
Lewis, a public health officer in the Portland area, told a news
conference.
Public health experts, the United Nations, federal officials
and even President Barack Obama have expressed concern that
state quarantines for returning doctors and nurses could
discourage potential medical volunteers from fighting the
outbreak at its source in West Africa.
In New York on Friday, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations
Samantha Power defended federal guidelines for monitoring
healthcare workers returning from the three Ebola-stricken
countries.
Power spoke at a Reuters Newsmaker event hours after
returning from a four-day trip to Liberia, Guinea and Sierra
Leone. She said she believed current federal guidelines for
returning healthcare workers balanced "the need to respond to
the fears that this has generated" in the United States with the
known science on the disease.
The U.S. Department of Defense trod that line carefully on
Friday. According to the Pentagon, civilian U.S. defense
employees returning from Ebola relief work in West Africa must
undergo monitoring to ensure they are free of disease but can
choose between following civil health guidelines or the stricter
military regimen, which requires troops to be isolated for 21
days after returning to their home station.
Another potential flashpoint was resolved when Louisiana
reached an agreement on Friday to prevent Veolia Environmental
Services, which is in possession of the incinerated personal
items of Ebola victim Thomas Eric Duncan and is holding them in
Port Arthur, Texas, from sending them to a Louisiana landfill.
Louisiana Attorney General Buddy Caldwell had sued and
obtained a temporary restraining order to block the transfer of
the material collected from Duncan and the Dallas apartment
where he was staying to a hazardous waste landfill in Louisiana.
