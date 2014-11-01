Nov 1 The only person in the United States
currently being treated for Ebola was upgraded to stable
condition on Saturday and a Dallas nurse who recovered from the
disease was reunited with her dog which had been kept in
quarantine as a precaution.
In New York City, the condition of Dr. Craig Spencer, 33,
who has been in an isolation unit at the city's Bellevue
hospital since Oct. 23, has improved to "stable" from "serious
but stable," hospital officials said.
Spencer was diagnosed with Ebola, which is known to have
killed almost 5,000 people in west Africa, several days after
returning to New York from Guinea where he had worked with Ebola
patients.
Fears of a spread of the disease in the United States were
highlighted by public attention to the case of nurse Nina Pham,
whose dog was put into quarantine when she contracted Ebola from
a Liberian patient she was treating in a Dallas hospital.
Pham, 26, who was declared free of the virus on Oct. 24,
hugged her dog, a King Charles Spaniel called Bentley, after its
release from three weeks quarantine. Bentley's fate aroused
public interest after officials in Madrid put down the dog of a
Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola while caring for a patient.
"After I was diagnosed with Ebola, I didn't know what would
happen to Bentley and if he would have the virus," Pham told
reporters at a Dallas animal shelter. "I was frightened that I
might not know what happened to my best friend."
DEBATE ABOUT QUARANTINE
Medical professionals say Ebola is difficult to catch and is
spread through direct contact with bodily fluids from an
infected person and is not transmitted by asymptomatic people.
U.S. states and federal health officials have issued a
plethora of differing protocols for those considered at risk of
developing the infection.
In the latest case, an Oregon woman with a high temperature
was hospitalized in an isolation unit on Friday for a possible
Ebola infection after returning from West Africa, Oregon health
officials said. She had not come into known contact with Ebola
patients while in Africa, the officials added.
In the biggest tussle so far over Ebola measures, a Maine
judge on Friday rejected a state request to quarantine
non-infectious nurse Kaci Hickox, who recently returned home
from treating Ebola patients in Sierra Leone and fought a public
battle against being confined for 21 days.
The Hickox case highlighted the dilemma in the United States
over how to balance public health needs and personal liberty.
Canada and Australia have both barred entry for citizens from
three West African countries where the disease is widespread.
The most deadly outbreak of the disease on record has
focused, with only a handful of exceptions, on Liberia, Guinea
and Sierra Leone.
U.S. public health experts, the United Nations, federal
officials and President Barack Obama have expressed concern that
state quarantines for returning doctors and nurses could
discourage potential medical volunteers from fighting the
outbreak at its source in West Africa.
On Friday the Pentagon said that civilian U.S. defense
employees returning from Ebola relief work in West Africa must
undergo monitoring to ensure they are free of disease but can
choose between following civil health guidelines or the stricter
military regimen.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz and Frank McGurty; Writing by Jill
Serjeant; editing by Ralph Boulton)