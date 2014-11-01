(Adds president spoke with service members in West Africa, in
By Jill Serjeant
NEW YORK Nov 1 A New York doctor with Ebola,
whose case triggered a national debate over mandatory
quarantines for health workers returning from West Africa, was
upgraded to stable condition on Saturday after nine days of
treatment.
Dr. Craig Spencer, 33, the only person in the United States
currently being treated for Ebola, will remain in isolation, New
York City's Bellevue Hospital said in a statement. He has
improved to "stable" from "serious but stable."
Spencer was diagnosed with Ebola several days after
returning to New York from Guinea where he had worked with
patients infected with the disease, which is known to have
killed almost 5,000 people in West Africa.
His Oct. 23 diagnosis, following a trip on the New York
subway to eat out and go bowling with friends, spread alarm
about the possible spread of the virus in the United States,
leading states and federal health officials to issue a host of
differing protocols for those considered at risk of developing
the infection.
On a brighter note, Texas nurse Nina Pham, 26, who recovered
from Ebola last week after treating a Liberian patient in a
Dallas hospital, was reunited on Saturday with her dog, which
had been quarantined for three weeks as a precaution.
The fate of her King Charles Spaniel, called Bentley, became
a focus of public interest after officials in Madrid put down
the dog of a Spanish nurse who had contracted Ebola while caring
for a patient.
"After I was diagnosed with Ebola, I didn't know what would
happen to Bentley and if he would have the virus," Pham told
reporters at a Dallas animal shelter. "I was frightened that I
might not know what happened to my best friend."
In the biggest tussle so far, a Maine judge on Friday
rejected a state request to quarantine nurse Kaci Hickox, who
recently returned home from treating Ebola patients in Sierra
Leone.
Hickox, who has tested negative for Ebola, fought a heated
public battle over what she considered draconian measures to
isolate her for 21 days in a case that highlighted the dilemma
over how to balance public health needs and personal liberty.
Medical professionals say Ebola is difficult to catch and is
spread through direct contact with bodily fluids from an
infected person and is not transmitted by asymptomatic people.
Canada and Australia have barred entry for citizens from
Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea, where the disease is
widespread, and some U.S. politicians have called for a similar
ban by the United States.
In Oregon, test results were awaited for a woman with a
fever who was hospitalized in an isolation unit on Friday after
returning from West Africa, Oregon health officials said. She
had not come into known contact with Ebola patients while in
Africa, the officials added.
U.S. public health experts, the United Nations, federal
officials and President Barack Obama have expressed concern that
state quarantines for returning doctors and nurses could
discourage potential medical volunteers from fighting the
outbreak at its source in West Africa.
Obama spoke by phone on Saturday with U.S. service members
in Liberia and Senegal taking part in the American military
mission to contain the outbreak in West Africa, the White House
said in a statement.
In the call, Obama underscored that the U.S. government
strategy to tackle Ebola in West Africa is the most effective
way to prevent further spread of the disease and protect the
American people from it, the statement said.
On Friday the Pentagon said that civilian U.S. defense
employees returning from Ebola relief work in West Africa must
undergo monitoring to ensure they are free of disease but can
choose between following civil health guidelines or the stricter
military regimen.
