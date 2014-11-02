Nov 2 A U.S. nurse who challenged quarantines of
health care workers returning from treating West African Ebola
patients said on Sunday she thought "an abundance of politics"
lurked behind them.
Kaci Hickox has fought a heated public battle over what she
considers draconian measures to isolate her for 21 days after
her return from Sierra Leone, in a case that highlights the
dilemma over how to balance public health needs and personal
liberty.
In some U.S. states officials such as New Jersey Governor
Chris Christie have imposed strict quarantines on health workers
returning from three Ebola-ravaged West African countries, but
the U.S. federal government opposes such measures.
"When Governor Christie stated that it was an abundance of
caution, which is his reasoning for putting health care workers
in a sort of quarantine for three weeks, it was really an
abundance of politics," Hickox said in an interview with NBC's
"Meet the Press".
"And I think all of the scientific and medical and public
health community agrees with me on that statement," she said.
Christie has defended his decision to impose a mandatory
three-week quarantine, saying that counting on a voluntary
system may or may not work and that protecting health and safety
is the government's job.
The most deadly outbreak of Ebola on record has killed
nearly 5,000 people, all but a handful of them in Liberia,
Guinea and Sierra Leone.
ISOLATION TENT
Hickox tested negative for Ebola after returning recently
from working for Doctors Without Borders in Sierra Leone. But
she was placed in an isolation tent in New Jersey when she
returned before being allowed to leave for Maine, which also
sought to quarantine her at home.
A judge in Maine on Friday rejected that state's bid to
quarantine Hickox, instead imposing limited restrictions on her.
The judge said that Hickox must continue direct monitoring of
her health, coordinate travel plans with health officials and
report any symptoms.
"We know a lot about Ebola," Hickox told Meet the Press. "We
know that it's not transmitted from someone who is asymptomatic,
as I am and many other aid workers will be when they return."
Speaking to NBC from Fort Kent, Maine, Hickox indicated she
would continue to stay away from crowds in her community, but
that her partner, Ted Wilbur, should be allowed to go back to
nursing school on Monday.
"I understand that the community has been through a lot in
the past week and I do, you know, apologize to them for that,"
she told NBC.
"I will not go into town, into crowded public places ... But
on the other hand, you know, my partner is currently in nursing
school and there is definitely zero scientific evidence that
says he shouldn't be allowed to return to his campus on Monday."
Only one person in the United States is currently being
treated for Ebola, a New York doctor, Craig Spencer, who cared
for patients in West Africa. His condition was upgraded by New
York City health officials on Saturday to "stable" from "serious
but stable" at Bellevue Hospital.
In Oregon, test results were awaited for a woman with a
fever who was hospitalized in an isolation unit on Friday after
returning from West Africa, Oregon health officials said.
She had not come into known contact with Ebola patients
while in Africa, the officials added.
