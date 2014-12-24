Dec 24 A technician at the Atlanta-based Centers
for Disease Control and Prevention may have been exposed to the
deadly Ebola virus due to a laboratory error, the New York Times
reported on Wednesday, citing federal officials.
The worker will be monitored for signs of infection for 21
days, the disease's incubation period, and a group of fewer than
12 other employees who entered the lab where the mistake
happened will also be assessed for exposure, the newspaper said.
The mistake, which occurred on Monday and was discovered on
Tuesday, involved sending Ebola samples that had not been
inactivated to another lab down the hall. The technician who
worked with the samples wore gloves and a gown but not a mask,
the Times said.
The error follows cases of the mishandling of dangerous
samples of anthrax and influenza at the CDC in June, calling
into question safety practices at the highly respected research
institute.
Representatives of the CDC were not immediately available
for comment.
