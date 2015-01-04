Jan 3 A U.S. health care worker who was possibly
exposed to the Ebola virus in Sierra Leone was expected to
arrive for observation on Sunday at a Nebraska facility that has
treated three Ebola cases, hospital officials said.
The patient, who was not identified, was expected to arrive
at the Biocontainment Unit at the University of Nebraska Medical
Center in Omaha via private air ambulance around 2 p.m. CST for
observation and possible treatment, the center said in a
statement.
The patient "has been exposed to the virus but is not ill
and is not contagious," said Dr. Phil Smith, the unit's medical
director, adding "we will be taking all appropriate
precautions."
It gave no details on how the possible exposure occurred.
The same team that cared for three previous Ebola patients
at the facility, two of whom were successfully treated, would be
working on the case, Smith said. A third patient who arrived
gravely ill died a short time later.
The center will monitor for development of infection over
the 21-day incubation period using observation and blood tests.
On Saturday, a London hospital said a British nurse being
treated for Ebola was in critical condition after deteriorating
over the last two days.
The Royal Free Hospital said Pauline Cafferkey, 39, the
first person diagnosed with Ebola on British soil, had returned
to Britain from Sierra Leone where she had been working for a
charity.
Ebola, a hemorrhagic fever, has killed more than 8,000
people out of more than 20,000 cases in an outbreak that began
in March. Most all of the cases have been in Liberia, Sierra
Leone and Guinea.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Kim Coghill)