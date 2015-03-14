(Adds CDC comments, paragraphs 9-13)
March 14 At least 10 Americans possibly exposed
to the deadly Ebola virus were being flown to the United States
from Sierra Leone for observation, the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention said on Saturday.
They will be transported by non-commercial air transport and
will be housed near the University of Nebraska Medical Center in
Omaha, the National Institutes of Health in Maryland, or Emory
University Hospital in Atlanta, the CDC said.
All of the individuals who are being flown back to the
United States are free of symptoms, the CDC said.
A U.S. healthcare worker who tested positive for Ebola while
in Sierra Leone arrived at the NIH on Friday and was in serious
condition, the NIH said.
It is not clear how the person became infected with Ebola,
CDC said.
While the virus has killed about 10,000 people in Sierra
Leone, Liberia and Guinea, only a handful of cases have been
seen in the United States, Spain and Britain.
CDC spokesman Thomas Skinner said 10 people who may have
been exposed to the unidentified Ebola patient or who had a
similar exposure to the virus as the patient were being flown to
the United States. But he said the investigation was continuing
and there may be more Americans evacuated from Africa.
A CDC statement said the 10 individuals will follow the
center's recommended monitoring and movement guidelines during
the 21-day incubation period.
If someone shows symptoms, they will be transported to an
Ebola treatment center for evaluation and care, the CDC said.
On Friday, CDC sent a team to Sierra Leone to investigate
how the healthcare worker became exposed, and determine who
might have been in contact with the infected person.
CDC spokesman Benjamin Haynes did not know where all of the
patients would be sent, but he said the CDC is working out a
plan with the U.S. State Department to determine who is coming
back and where they will be sent.
The CDC said one patient was being sent to Emory University
Hospital's special isolation unit, where several Ebola patients
have already been treated.
Four others are being sent to Nebraska Medical Center to be
near their special isolation unit in case they develop Ebola
symptoms.
(Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington and Julie Steenhuysen in
Chicago; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Paul Simao)