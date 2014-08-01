(Updates to add media reports of second U.S.-bound patient in
paragraph 7)
By Julie Steenhuysen and Colleen Jenkins
CHICAGO/WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., July 31 A U.S. aid
worker who was infected with the deadly Ebola virus while
working in West Africa will be flown to the United States to be
treated in a high-security ward at Emory University Hospital in
Atlanta, hospital officials said on Thursday.
The aid worker, whose name has not been released, will be
moved in the next several days to a special isolation unit at
Emory. The unit was set up in collaboration with the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CDC spokeswoman Barbara Reynolds said her agency was working
with the U.S. State Department to facilitate the transfer.
Reynolds said the CDC was not aware of any Ebola patient
ever being treated in the United States, but five people in the
past decade have entered the country with either Lassa Fever or
Marburg Fever, hemorrhagic fevers similar to Ebola.
News of the transfer follows reports of the declining health
of two infected U.S. aid workers, Dr. Kent Brantly and
missionary Nancy Writebol, who contracted Ebola while working in
Liberia on behalf of North Carolina-based Christian relief
groups Samaritan's Purse and SIM.
CNN and ABC News reported that a second American infected
with Ebola was to be flown to the United States. CNN identified
the U.S.-bound patients as Brantly and Writebol. Reuters could
not independently confirm the reports.
Amber Brantly, the wife of Dr. Brantly, said in a statement:
"I remain hopeful and believing that Kent will be healed from
this dreadful disease."
Earlier on Thursday, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said
the State Department was working with the CDC on medical
evacuations of infected American humanitarian aid workers.
The outbreak in West Africa is the worst in history, having
killed more than 700 people since February. On Thursday, the CDC
issued a travel advisory urging people to avoid all
non-essential travel to Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone, the
epicenter of the outbreak.
Brantly and Writebol "were in stable but grave" condition as
of early Thursday morning, the relief organizations said. A
spokeswoman for the groups could not confirm whether the patient
being transferred to Emory was one of their aid workers.
CDC Director Dr. Thomas Frieden said in a conference call
that transferring gravely ill patients has the potential to do
more harm than good.
Meanwhile, the National Institutes of Health plans in
mid-September to begin testing an experimental Ebola vaccine on
people after seeing encouraging results in pre-clinical trials
on monkeys, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the NIH's allergy and
infectious diseases unit, said in an email.
In its final stages, Ebola causes external and internal
bleeding, vomiting and diarrhea. About 60 percent of people
infected in the current outbreak are dying from the illness.
Writebol, 59, received an experimental drug doctors hope
will improve her health, SIM said. Brantly, 33, received a unit
of blood from a 14-year-old boy who survived Ebola with the help
of Brantly's medical care, said Franklin Graham, president of
Samaritan's Purse.
Frieden could not comment on the specifics of either
treatment but said: "We have reviewed the evidence of the
treatments out there and don't find any treatment that has
proven effectiveness against Ebola."
(Additional reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles and
Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Will Dunham, Sandra Maler
and Lisa Shumaker)