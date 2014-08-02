(Adds statement from Brantly's wife)
By Steve Norder
ATLANTA Aug 2 An American aid worker infected
with the deadly Ebola virus while in Liberia arrived in the
United States from West Africa on Saturday and walked into an
Atlanta hospital, wearing a bio-hazard suit, for treatment in a
special isolation unit.
A chartered medical aircraft carrying Dr. Kent Brantly
touched down at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia,
shortly before noon (1600 GMT). Brantly was driven by ambulance,
with police escort, to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta for
treatment in a specially equipped room.
Television news footage showed three people in white
biohazard suits step gingerly out of the ambulance. Two of them
walked into the hospital, one seeming to lean on the other for
support. A hospital spokesman confirmed that Brantly walked into
the building under his own power.
Dr. Jay Varkey, an infectious disease specialist at Emory,
said he could not comment on a treatment plan until Brantly had
been evaluated. Since there is no known cure, standard
procedures are to provide hydration with solutions containing
electrolytes or intravenous fluids, according to the World
Health Organization.
Brantly works for the North Carolina-based Christian
organization Samaritan's Purse. A second infected member of the
group, missionary Nancy Writebol, will be brought to the United
States on a later flight, as the medical aircraft is equipped to
carry only one patient at a time.
"It was a relief to welcome Kent home today. I spoke with
him, and he is glad to be back in the U.S. I am thankful to God
for his safe transport and for giving him the strength to walk
into the hospital," Brantly's wife, Amber, said in a written
statement. "Please continue praying for Kent and Nancy
(Writebol), and please continue praying for the people of
Liberia and those who continue to serve them there."
SPECIALLY DESIGNED HOSPITAL ROOM
Brantly and Writebol were helping respond to the worst West
African Ebola outbreak on record when they contracted the
disease. Since February, more than 700 people in the region have
died from the infection.
Despite concern among some in the United States over
bringing Ebola patients to the country, health officials have
said there is no risk to the public.
The facility at Emory, set up with the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention, is one of only four in the
country with the facilities to deal with such cases.
"We have a specially designed unit, which is highly
contained. We have highly trained personnel who know how to
safely enter the room of a patient who requires this form of
isolation," Bruce Ribner, an infectious disease specialist at
Emory, said Friday.
The plane used to bring Brantly to the United States was
equipped with a plastic isolation tent, a medical bed,
intravenous lines and monitoring equipment, according to the
CDC, which called the set-up an Aeromedical Biological
Containment System.
Ebola is a hemorrhagic virus with a death rate of up to 90
percent of those who become infected; the fatality rate in the
current epidemic is about 60 percent.
Brantly is a 33-year-old father of two young children.
Writebol is a 59-year-old mother of two.
CDC spokeswoman Barbara Reynolds said this week that the
agency was not aware of any Ebola patient ever being treated in
the United States previously. But five people in the past decade
have entered the country with either Lassa Fever or Marburg
Fever, hemorrhagic fevers that are similar to Ebola.
The two Americans will be treated primarily by a team of
four infectious disease physicians. The patients will be able to
see loved ones through a plate-glass window and speak to them by
phone or intercom.
"There is a little bit of worry," Jenny Kendrix, 46, said of
having Brantly brought to the same hospital where her husband is
being treated for cancer.
But 52-year-old Ernie Surunis, at the hospital for a
pharmacy conference, said he was not bothered.
"We can't leave them (in Africa) to die. They went over to
help other people," he said.
(Additional reporting by Daniel Flynn in Dakar, Curtis Skinner
in New York, and Alex Dobuzinskis and Dan Whitcomb in Los
Angeles; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler,
Frances Kerry, Leslie Adler and Lisa Shumaker)