By Rich McKay
ATLANTA Aug 5 An American missionary stricken
with Ebola in West Africa wore a protective white suit on
Tuesday as she was wheeled on a stretcher into the Atlanta
hospital where doctors will try to save her and a fellow aid
worker from the deadly virus.
Nancy Writebol, 59, arrived in the United States after being
flown overnight from Liberia and will be treated by infectious
disease specialists at Emory University Hospital, according to
Christian missionary group SIM USA.
She will be in the same isolation ward as Kent Brantly, 33,
an Ebola-infected American doctor who was able to walk into the
hospital when he arrived by ambulance on Saturday.
The pair, who served on a joint team in Monrovia run by
Christian aid groups SIM USA and Samaritan's Purse, are believed
to be the first Ebola patients treated in the United States.
"We are tremendously relieved that our mother is back in the
U.S.," Jeremy Writebol, one of the missionary's two sons, said
in a statement.
Health officials have said the virus does not pose a
significant threat to the American public.
There is no proven cure for the contagious hemorrhagic
disease, which has killed nearly 900 people in Africa since
February in the worst Ebola outbreak on record. The death rate
in the current epidemic is about 60 percent, experts say.
The relief groups have said the condition of each aid worker
improved in Liberia after the pair received an experimental drug
developed by a San Diego-based private biotech firm and
previously tested only in monkeys.
Bruce Johnson, president of SIM USA, said he did not know if
Writebol and Brantly would get more of the drug at Emory, and
representatives for Samaritan's Purse and the hospital declined
to comment on specific treatments.
Brantly's wife said she had seen him every day in Atlanta
and that he continued to improve.
"I know that Kent is receiving the very best medical
treatment available," Amber Brantly said in a statement.
TESTS IN OHIO, NEW YORK
Writebol and Brantly returned to the United States
separately because the plane equipped to transport them could
carry only one patient at a time. Johnson said doctors in
Liberia made the decision to send Brantly home first.
The plane carrying Writebol landed Tuesday at Dobbins Air
Reserve Base in Georgia, where she was transferred to an
ambulance and taken to the hospital. The two paramedics who
transported Writebol into the hospital also wore white,
full-body biohazard suits to avoid any direct contact with her.
Johnson said it was still unknown how Writebol contracted
Ebola. A longtime missionary from Charlotte, North Carolina,
Writebol had been working for SIM USA as a hygienist who
decontaminated protective suits worn by healthcare workers
inside an isolation unit at a Monrovia treatment center.
The low survival rate for Ebola patients had her sons and
husband, David, a fellow missionary in Liberia, thinking about
funeral plans just a week ago, Johnson said.
"Now we have a real reason to be hopeful," Johnson said
David Writebol told him.
Plans are being made to fly David Writebol to Atlanta to be
with his wife, Johnson said.
Costs for the care and transportation of Writebol and
Brantly have topped $2 million, with about $1 million spent by
SIM USA and more than $1 million by Samaritan's Purse, Johnson
said.
Writebol's arrival came as health officials in New York and
Ohio said they had run tests for Ebola on two people who had
traveled recently to West Africa.
A man who arrived on Monday at Mount Sinai Hospital in New
York City with a high fever and stomach ache was stable and
unlikely to have Ebola, the hospital said. He remained in
isolation on Tuesday.
A 46-year-old Columbus, Ohio, woman also was tested for
Ebola after showing signs of illness but the results came back
negative for the virus, Columbus public health officials said.
In a scare at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New
York, federal health authorities were alerted when a sick
passenger arrived on a flight from Abu Dhabi, but the passenger
was found to be suffering from seizures and not Ebola, according
to TV station CBS New York.
