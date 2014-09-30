Sept 30 U.S. health officials said on Tuesday
the first patient infected with the deadly Ebola virus had been
diagnosed in the country.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
confirmed the diagnosis. No additional details were immediately
available.
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital of Dallas officials said
in a statement on Monday that an unnamed patient was being
tested for Ebola and had been placed in "strict isolation" due
to the patient's symptoms and recent travel history.
U.S. hospitals have treated several patients who were
diagnosed with Ebola in West Africa, the center of the worst
known outbreak of the virus that has killed more than 3,000
people.
(Reporting by Michele Gershberg; Editing by David Gregorio)