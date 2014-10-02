(Adds Brussels Airlines comment)
By Lisa Maria Garza
DALLAS Oct 1 Two days after he was sent home
from a Dallas hospital, the man who is the first person to be
diagnosed with Ebola in the United States was seen vomiting on
the ground outside an apartment complex as he was bundled into
an ambulance.
The Dallas Ebola case, involving a man who flew back to the
United States last month from Liberia, has prompted national
concern over the potential for a wider spread of the deadly
virus from West Africa, where at least 3,338 people have died in
the worst outbreak on record.
U.S. health officials have said the country's healthcare
system is well prepared to contain any spread of Ebola through
careful tracking of people who had contact with the patient and
appropriate care for those admitted to hospital.
"His whole family was screaming. He got outside and he was
throwing up all over the place," resident Mesud Osmanovic, 21,
said on Wednesday, describing the chaotic scene before the man
was admitted to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital on Sunday
where he is in serious condition.
The hospital cited the stricken man's privacy as the reason
for not identifying him. However, Gee Melish, who said he was a
family friend, identified the man as Thomas Eric Duncan.
The New York Times said that Duncan, in his mid-40s, helped
transport a pregnant woman suffering from Ebola to a hospital in
Liberia, where she was turned away for lack of space. Duncan
helped bring the woman back to her family's home and carried her
into the house, where she later died, the newspaper reported.
Four days later Duncan left for the United States, the Times
said, citing the woman's parents and neighbors.
Texas health officials said that up to 18 people, including
five children, had had contact with the Ebola patient since he
returned to the United States in late September. The children
had gone to school early this week but have since been sent home
and are being monitored for symptoms.
Ebola spreads through contact with bodily fluids such as
blood or saliva, which health experts say limits its potential
to infect others, unlike airborne diseases.
Still, the long window of time before patients exhibit signs
of infection, such as fever, vomiting and diarrhea, means an
infected person can travel without detection.
Airline and hotel company shares dropped sharply on U.S.
markets on Wednesday over concerns that Ebola's spread outside
Africa might curtail travel.
Drugmakers with experimental Ebola treatments in the
pipeline saw their shares rise.
SENT HOME
The Dallas patient had initially sought treatment at Texas
Health Presbyterian Hospital late last Thursday and was sent
home with antibiotics rather than being observed further, even
though he told a nurse he had recently returned from West
Africa. By Sunday, he needed an ambulance to return to the same
hospital, where he was admitted.
A nurse asked about the travel as part of a triage checklist
and was told about it. "Regretfully, that information was not
fully communicated throughout the full teams. As a result, the
full import of that information wasn't factored into the full
decision making," Texas hospital official Mark Lester said.
Infectious disease experts said that time gap represented a
critical missed opportunity that may have led others to be
exposed to the virus.
At the apartment complex, Osmanovic said he met the man
three times over the years when he was visiting his family. Most
of the neighborhood is from Liberia, Somalia or Sudan. Osmanovic
is from Bosnia.
The only sign on Wednesday of the family's presence was
someone occasionally pulling back the white blinds to peek out
into the parking lot. A security officer blocked the entrance to
the complex, with instructions only to let residents in and out.
Dr. Christopher Perkins, Dallas County Health and Human
Services Medical Director, said that of the 18 people who had
been in contact, many were "close family members".
The children among them "did not have any symptoms and so
the odds of them passing on any sort of virus is very low",
said Mike Miles, Dallas Independent School District
superintendent.
Miles said the four different schools they attended would be
staffed with additional health professionals and classes would
remain in session.
Texas officials said health workers who took care of the
patient had so far tested negative for the virus and there were
no other suspected cases in the state. Texas Governor Rick Perry
told a news conference he was confident the virus would be
contained, as did other officials.
While past outbreaks of Ebola killed as many as 90 percent
of victims, the current epidemic's fatality rate has averaged
about 50 percent in West Africa.
The patient arrived in Texas on Sept. 20, and first sought
treatment six days later, according to the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control. The Liberian government said that the man
showed no signs of fever or other symptoms of Ebola when he left
the country on Sept. 19.
A Liberian official said the man traveled through Brussels
to the United States. United Airlines said in a
statement that the man took one of its flights from Brussels to
Washington Dulles Airport, where he changed planes to travel to
Dallas-Fort Worth.
A spokesman for Brussels Airlines, the only airline to fly
direct scheduled services between Brussels and Monrovia, said he
could not confirm that the passenger had flown with the company.
"We also have not been contacted by anyone to tell us to
take measures or contact passengers because of an infected
passenger travelling with us," spokesman Geert Sciot said.
Separately on Wednesday, citing a "heightened sense of
awareness of Ebola", the Queens Medical Center in Honolulu,
Hawaii, said it was treating a patient in isolation.
"At this time the patient's history and clinical
presentation do not appear to be consistent with Ebola and the
patient may be diagnosed with a number of conditions other than
Ebola," the statement said.
