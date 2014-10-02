(Adds quote from half-brother, paragraphs 17-19; Texas health
list of 100 possible contacts, paragraph 12)
By Lisa Maria Garza
DALLAS Oct 2 Up to 100 people may have had
direct or indirect contact with the first person to be diagnosed
with the deadly Ebola virus in the United States, and four of
his relatives have been quarantined in their homes as a
precaution, health officials said Thursday.
Dallas County officials said 12 to 18 people had direct
contact with the Texas patient, and they in turn had contact
with scores of others.
Officials said none of those thought to have had direct or
indirect contact with the patient, who was being treated at a
Dallas hospital, were showing symptoms of Ebola. The disease has
killed at least 3,338 people in West Africa in the worst such
outbreak on record.
A top health official urged U.S. hospitals to heed lessons
from Dallas, where the hospital initially sent the ailing
patient home, despite information that he had recently visited
West Africa, potentially exposing more people to the virus.
U.S. officials initially described the number of people
potentially exposed as a handful, and on Wednesday said it was
up to 18.
But on Thursday, the Texas health department said there were
about 100 potential contacts. However, Dallas County officials
said more than 80 had direct or indirect contact with the
patient.
"We are working from a list of about 100 potential or
possible contacts," Texas health department spokeswoman Carrie
Williams said.
"Out of an abundance of caution, we're starting with this
very wide net, including people who have had even brief
encounters with the patient or the patient's home. The number
will drop as we focus in on those whose contact may represent a
potential risk of infection."
Texas health officials told four "close" relatives of the
patient not to entertain visitors and said they could be
arrested if they left their homes without permission through
Oct. 19. The four did not exhibit symptoms, they said.
"We have tried-and-true protocols to protect the public and
stop the spread of this disease," said Dr. David Lakey, the
Texas health commissioner.
"The order is in place until the incubation period has
passed and the family is no longer at risk of having the
disease," Lakey said.
Public health authorities have been calling on U.S.
healthcare workers to screen patients for signs of illness, and
to question patients about their travel history in order to rule
out Ebola for those who have been to West Africa.
"Unfortunately, that did not happen in this case," said Dr.
Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and
Infectious Diseases. "We just need to put that behind us and
look ahead and make sure that in the future that doesn't happen
again."
"This will certainly serve for the rest of a country as a
cogent lesson learned," he added in an interview on MSNBC.
The Dallas patient, who had flown from Liberia, initially
sought treatment at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital on the
night of Sept. 25 but was sent home with antibiotics, despite
telling a nurse he had recently arrived from West Africa. By
Sunday, he needed an ambulance to return to the same hospital.
On Wednesday, hospital officials admitted that the man's
travel information had not been shared with other staff who were
treating him.
WARNING CALL?
The patient has not been named by the hospital for privacy
reasons. However, Gee Melish, who said he was a family friend,
identified the man as Thomas Eric Duncan.
Duncan's nephew, Josephus Weeks, told NBC on Wednesday night
that his uncle was not treated for Ebola until Weeks personally
called the federal Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta to
report the suspected illness. He said he made the call on the
day that Duncan had returned to the Dallas hospital.
A CDC spokesman said Thursday the agency was seeking to
confirm if and when such a call was placed.
The New York Times said Duncan, in his mid-40s, helped
transport a pregnant woman suffering from Ebola to a hospital in
Liberia, where she was turned away for lack of space. Duncan
then brought her back to her family's home and carried her into
the house, where she later died, the newspaper reported.
The case has sparked concern nationwide over the potential
for a wider spread of the virus from West Africa. While past
outbreaks of Ebola killed as many as 90 percent of victims, the
current epidemic's fatality rate has averaged about 50 percent.
U.S. health officials have said the country's healthcare
system was well prepared to contain Ebola's spread by careful
tracking of those who have had contact with the patient and
appropriate care for those admitted to hospital.
Federal officials are working to sharply increase production
of the experimental drug ZMapp, which many experts believe is
the most promising treatment for Ebola, the Times reported
Thursday.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is trying
to enlist Caliber Biotherapeutics in Texas to produce the drug,
the newspaper reported, citing unidentified federal officials
and drug industry executives.
Separately, the Queens Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii,
said Wednesday it was treating a patient in isolation, citing a
"heightened sense of awareness of Ebola."
"At this time, the patient's history and clinical
presentation do not appear to be consistent with Ebola and the
patient may be diagnosed with a number of conditions other than
Ebola," the statement said.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey in Washington, Colleen Jenkins in
Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Lisa Maria Garza and Marice
Richter in Dallas, Jim Forsyth in San Antonio and Brendan
O'Brien in Milwaukee; Writing by Jim Loney; Editing by Doina
Chiacu, Bernadette Baum and Jonathan Oatis)