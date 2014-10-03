Oct 3 U.S. health officials on Friday said
Dallas authorities planned to properly dispose of items in the
apartment where the first person diagnosed with Ebola in the
country had stayed and where four people close to him are
quarantined.
"This is something we expect to get resolved today," said
Dr. Thomas Frieden, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention, when asked about a delay in cordoning
off and cleaning the site.
In an interview with NBC's "Today" show, Frieden said bleach
was being used to clean the residence and that Dallas
authorities were working closely with the CDC.
Sheets and other items used by the man have been sealed in
plastic bags, but questions have been raised about the delay
since the patient's diagnosis was confirmed Sunday.
U.S. health officials have expressed confidence that they
could prevent the spread of Ebola in the United States after the
first case was diagnosed there this week. The virus has killed
more than 3,300 people in the current outbreak in West Africa.
On Thursday, NBC News said one of its freelance cameramen
had contracted Ebola, the fifth American to be diagnosed. The
network identified the staffer as Ashoka Mukpo, 33.
NBC said he had quarantined himself after feeling ill and
discovering he had a fever. He was expected to undergo treatment
in the United States.
"He is scared and worried," his father, Dr. Mitchell Levy,
told NBC on Friday, adding that "his spirits are better today."
Dr. Nancy Snyderman, the correspondent whose crew included
Mukpo, told NBC she suspected he was infected before they met
him but that "he should have a very good prognosis."
NBC has said the entire crew would return to the United
States on a private plane and remain under quarantine for 21
days, the maximum incubation period for Ebola.
In Dallas, four people close to the Ebola patient, Liberian
citizen Thomas Eric Duncan, have been quarantined in the
apartment as health officials widened their search for others
who had contact with him.
Up to 100 people had direct or indirect contact with
Duncan, a handful were being monitored and so far none has shown
any symptoms, according to the CDC and Dallas County officials.
Ebola, which can cause fever, vomiting and diarrhea, spreads
through contact with bodily fluids such as blood or saliva.
Frieden said the CDC would not release the names of those
being monitored.
U.S. ON ALERT
At the apartment where Duncan was staying, security guards
were keeping people about 100 yards (91 meters) away, with
orange cones blocking the entrance and exit. Police are also
there to keep those quarantined from leaving, and those inside
also are monitored with fever checks twice a day, officials have
said.
Staying there are is a woman who had a child with Duncan,
one of her children, age 13, and two visiting nephews in their
20s, she told CNN on Thursday.
Duncan's case has put U.S. health authorities and the public
on alert over concerns that the virus could spread from Liberia
and two other impoverished West African countries, Guinea and
Sierra Leone.
Still, officials have said the U.S. healthcare system is
well-prepared to contain the hemorrhagic fever's spread by
tracking exposure and employing proper care. President Barack
Obama pledged federal support on Thursday in a call to Dallas
Mayor Mike Rawlings.
Three Americans contracted Ebola in West Africa, were flown
to the United States for treatment and later released: Dr. Kent
Brantly, Nancy Writebol and Dr. Rick Sacra. A fourth unnamed
American who contracted Ebola in West Africa is being treated at
Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.
Duncan remains in serious condition at Texas Health
Presbyterian Hospital, a spokeswoman there said on Thursday.
He initially sought treatment at the hospital on Sept. 25
but was sent back to the apartment with antibiotics, despite
telling a nurse he had just been in Liberia. By Sunday, he
needed an ambulance to return to the same hospital after
vomiting on the ground outside the apartment complex.
According to CNN, the woman who had a child with Duncan said
she told hospital staff twice that he had come from Liberia.
Hospital officials on Thursday said Duncan was mistakenly
sent home at first because of a software problem that has since
been fixed, rather than human error.
In a statement, they said doctors and nurses had followed
their protocols but that their computerized records on the
patient did not mesh. A nurse's record of the case showed Duncan
had come from Liberia, but doctors who examined him may not have
had that information in their records.
In Liberia, the head of the country's airport authority,
Binyah Kesselly, said the government could prosecute Duncan for
denying he had contact with someone who was eventually diagnosed
with Ebola.
