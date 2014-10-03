(Adds quotes from White House adviser at news conference,

By Jon Herskovitz
DALLAS/WASHINGTON, Oct 3 U.S. officials on
Friday broadly defended the response to the country's first case
of Ebola, although one acknowledged that while the government
was confident of containing the virus, it had been "rocky" in
Dallas where the patient is in serious condition.
Health officials in Dallas charged with checking the spread
of Ebola have narrowed their focus to about 50 people who had
direct or indirect contact with an infected Liberian visitor,
including 10 at high risk who are being checked twice daily for
symptoms.
In Washington, officials were asked at a news conference why
the visitor, Thomas Eric Duncan, was able to get past screening
in his journey from Liberia on Sept. 19 and then be sent home
after telling a Dallas hospital a few days later about his
travel to a country where there had been an Ebola outbreak.
"There were things that did not go the way they should have
in Dallas, but there were a lot of things that went right and
are going right," Dr. Anthony Fauci, a director at the National
Institutes of Health, told reporters at the White House.
"So, although certainly it was rocky" in terms of how people
perceived the response, "the reason I said there wouldn't be an
outbreak is because of what is going on right now," Fauci said.
Fauci said although it "may be entirely conceivable" that
there would be another Ebola case in the United States, the
strength of the healthcare infrastructure "would make it
extraordinarily unlikely that we would have an outbreak."
The case has put authorities and the public on alert over
concerns that the worst epidemic of Ebola on record could spread
from West Africa, where it began in March. The World Health
Organization on Friday updated its death toll to at least 3,439
out of 7,492 suspected, probable and confirmed cases. The
epidemic has hit hardest in impoverished Liberia, Sierra Leone
and Guinea.
At Friday's news conference, White House adviser Lisa Monaco
was asked whether she would recommend to President Barack Obama
that he impose a travel ban on West Africa, as some public
officials have called for.
"Right now we believe those types of steps actually impede
the response," Monaco said.
U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander, a Republican from Tennessee,
urged Obama to order U.S. airports to screen travelers coming
from Ebola-hit countries.
As part of the U.S. effort to help contain the spread of
Ebola, the Pentagon on Friday said the number of military
personnel that could be deployed to West Africa could reach
nearly 4,000, more than earlier estimates of about 3,000.
DECONTAMINATING APARTMENT
A cleanup crew was decontaminating the Dallas apartment
where Duncan had been staying before he was admitted to the
hospital five days ago. Four people close to Duncan who were
quarantined in the apartment in a northeastern section of the
city have been moved to an undisclosed location, said Sana Syed,
the public information officer for the City of Dallas.
The handling of the Dallas case in the early stages of
Duncan's illness has raised questions about how prepared local
and national health officials were to handle that case and
whether people were unnecessarily exposed.
Out of 100 people who had direct or indirect contact with
Duncan, health officials are monitoring 50 on a daily basis and
closely watching 10 people at higher risk, said Dr. David Lakey,
commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The observations include fever checks at least twice daily.
Ebola, which can cause fever, vomiting and diarrhea, spreads
through contact with bodily fluids such as blood or saliva.
Sheets and other items used by the man in the apartment have
been sealed in plastic bags, but questions have been raised
about the delay in sanitizing it.
A crew from the Cleaning Guys, a hazardous materials cleanup
company, garbed in yellow hazardous material suits and masks,
went inside the apartment and packed the soiled sheets, Duncan's
luggage and other personal items into blue barrels, the county
fire marshal said. The mattress was being cut into pieces to fit
into the barrels. Another official said the cleaners would take
the containers to a secure location.
Since Duncan's diagnosis, people have visited hospitals in a
few states and were checked for Ebola symptoms. On Friday,
Howard University Hospital in Washington said it admitted and
isolated a patient with possible symptoms who had recently
traveled from Nigeria "in an abundance of caution." The CDC says
outbreaks in Nigeria and Senegal appear to have been contained.
In Congress, U.S. House Appropriations Committee Chairman
Hal Rogers, a Republican, and ranking Democrat Nita Lowey set an
Oct. 17 deadline for the Obama administration to provide details
of its plan to deal with the outbreak, including how each agency
is contributing and monthly costs.
The critical issue of how hospitals in the United States
should handle and dispose of medical waste from Ebola patients
is being addressed, the government said. The U.S. Department of
Transportation said it expected to release new guidelines on
Friday that would allow Texas hospitals to dispose safely of
Ebola-infected medical wastes.
NBC News said on Thursday that one of its freelance
cameramen, Ashoka Mukpo, 33, had contracted Ebola in Liberia,
the fifth American to be diagnosed after being infected in West
Africa. NBC has said the entire reporting crew would return to
the United States under quarantine for 21 days, the maximum
incubation period for Ebola.
The Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha said in a statement
that an Ebola patient was scheduled to arrive for treatment on
Monday morning. Mukpo's father, Mitchell Levy, told Reuters his
son was going to Nebraska for treatment.
