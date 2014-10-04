DALLAS Oct 4 U.S. health officials have fielded
inquiries about as many as 100 potential cases of Ebola since
the first patient with the deadly virus was identified in the
United States, but no new infections have been found, a senior
health official said on Saturday.
Dr. Thomas Frieden, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention, said news of the Ebola patient in Dallas
had alerted hospitals nationwide to check incoming patients for
potential risks, particularly those who had recently traveled
from the center of the outbreak in West Africa.
The CDC has identified nine people who have had contact with
the Dallas patient, Thomas Eric Duncan, and therefore may have
been exposed to the virus, and an additional 40 are being
monitored as potential contacts. None have shown symptoms,
Frieden said.
The first Ebola diagnosis in the United States "has really
increased attention to what health workers need to do to be
alert and make sure a travel history is taken," Frieden told a
news conference.
Frieden added that many of the inquiries involved people who
had not traveled from West Africa, but that the agency preferred
healthcare workers to cast as wide a net as possible.
Duncan, now being treated at Texas Health Presbyterian
Hospital, was sent home after his first visit to the emergency
room, despite telling a nurse there that he had just been to
Liberia.
The governments of Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia are
struggling to contain the worst outbreak on record of the deadly
hemorrhagic fever.
The World Health Organization on Friday updated its death
toll to at least 3,439 out of 7,492 suspected, probable or
confirmed cases.
On Friday, officials said the number of people placed under
isolation in Dallas after possible exposure to Duncan had grown
to at least 10, including four members of a family moved to an
undisclosed house for close monitoring.
Initially, 100 people had been feared to have had direct or
indirect contact. All those in isolation were cooperating with
public health authorities by staying in quarantine voluntarily,
according to Dallas city and county officials.
"There's no one under orders. There's no one that we
perceive that needs to be under orders," Judge Clay Jenkins,
Dallas County's top elected official, told a news conference
late on Friday.
Separately, five public school children who had possibly
been exposed to the Ebola patient had been kept home from class
in recent days while being monitored as a precaution, though
none had shown any symptoms, said Mike Miles, superintendent of
the Dallas Independent School District.
Authorities did not identify the individuals placed in
isolation but said they included the four members of a single
family whose apartment Duncan was staying in when he fell ill
after traveling to Dallas from Liberia on Sept. 19.
(Reporting by Sharon Begley in Atlanta, Michele Gershberg in
New York, and John Herskovitz and Lisa Maria Garza in Dallas.
Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Kevin Liffey)