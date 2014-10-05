(Adds CDC ruling out Ebola in sick air traveler, paragraph 10)
DALLAS Oct 4 The first Ebola patient diagnosed
in the United States took a turn for the worse on Saturday,
slipping from serious to critical condition in a Dallas
hospital, as health officials reported tracking scores of
possible cases around the country that proved to be false
alarms.
The case of Thomas Eric Duncan, who arrived in Dallas from
Liberia two weeks ago, has heightened concerns that the worst
epidemic of Ebola on record could spread from West Africa where
it began in March and has taken more than 3,400 lives.
Dr. Thomas Frieden, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention in Atlanta, said hospitals nationwide
have become more vigilant in checking incoming patients for
potential risks, particularly among those traveling recently
from West Africa.
In the meantime, the CDC has narrowed down the number of
individuals in Dallas at greatest risk of infection from Duncan,
identifying nine people who had direct contact with him.
Another 40 were being monitored as potential contacts, out
of a group of 114 people initially evaluated for exposure risks,
though none from either group has shown symptoms, Frieden said.
Ebola, which can cause fever, vomiting and diarrhea, spreads
through contact with bodily fluids such as blood or saliva.
Frieden also told a Saturday news conference that U.S.
health authorities have responded to inquiries regarding well
over 100 potential cases since Duncan tested positive earlier
this week, but no new cases of the disease have been confirmed.
A hospital patient in Sarasota, Florida, was being monitored
and treated for possible symptoms in isolation as a precaution
because he, too, had traveled recently to West Africa, Governor
Rick Scott said on Saturday.
But a patient admitted under similar circumstances to Howard
University Hospital in Washington, D.C., after a recent trip to
Nigeria was ruled out as an Ebola victim earlier in the day.
In New Jersey on Saturday, CDC agents in biohazard suits
removed a sick passenger and his daughter from a United Airlines
jet from Belgium that landed at Newark Liberty International
Airport. But the health agency later said Ebola was ruled out as
a concern once the man, who had traveled from West Africa, was
fully evaluated at a hospital.
Duncan, now being treated at Texas Health Presbyterian
Hospital, was sent home after his first visit to the emergency
room, despite telling a nurse there that he had just been to
Liberia.
The hospital said in a terse statement on Saturday that he
was in critical condition, a worsening from the "serious
condition" he was listed in the previous two days. The hospital
declined to elaborate.
TEN PEOPLE REMAIN IN ISOLATION
On Friday, officials said 10 people with the highest risk of
exposure from Duncan had been placed under isolation in Dallas
and all were cooperating with public health authorities by
staying in quarantine voluntarily.
"There's no one under orders. There's no one that we
perceive that needs to be under orders," Judge Clay Jenkins,
Dallas County's top elected official, told a news conference
late on Friday.
Separately, five public school children who had possibly
been exposed to the Ebola patient had been kept home from class
in recent days while being monitored as a precaution, though
none had shown any symptoms, said Mike Miles, superintendent of
the Dallas Independent School District.
Authorities have said the individuals placed in isolation
included the four members of a single family whose apartment
Duncan was staying in when he fell ill after traveling to Dallas
from Liberia on Sept. 19. The six others are healthcare workers,
including those who transported Duncan by ambulance on his
second trip to the hospital on Sept. 28.
Duncan became ill on the night of Sept. 25 and visited the
emergency room at Presbyterian Hospital, but was sent home
without being screened for Ebola, despite telling a nurse there
that he had just been to Liberia.
The hospital issued a statement on Friday saying that
Duncan's travel history was "documented and available to the
full care team," including doctors, through electronic records,
contrary to the hospital's earlier assertions that all staff
were not made aware of his recent presence in West Africa.
The hospital offered no explanation of why its medical staff
apparently failed to act on the information it had.
Just days before flying to Texas via Brussels and
Washington, Duncan had helped a pregnant woman who later died of
Ebola in Liberia, a fact that he concealed from airport
authorities in Liberia before boarding the plane.
Dallas County District Attorney Craig Watkins told a Dallas
NBC News affiliate his office was considering whether to pursue
a possible criminal case against Duncan, though he did not
specify on what basis Duncan might be charged.
The woman he was staying with, publicly referred to by city
officials by her first name only but identified in the media as
Louise Troh, was later ordered to stay inside her apartment with
her 13-year-old son and two adult nephews who lived there with
her.
On Friday, the family agreed to move voluntarily to an
isolated four-bedroom house in a gated community in an
undisclosed location somewhere within city limits, Jenkins said.
