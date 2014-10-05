DALLAS Oct 5 The first Ebola patient diagnosed
in the United States slipped from serious to critical condition
in Dallas, while a former Ebola patient was readmitted to a
Massachusetts hospital.
The case of Thomas Eric Duncan, who arrived in Dallas from
Liberia two weeks ago, has heightened concerns that the worst
Ebola epidemic on record could spread from West Africa where it
began in March and has taken more than 3,400 lives.
The hospital said Saturday that Duncan was in critical
condition, a worsening from "serious condition" which he was
said to be in during the previous two days. The hospital
declined to elaborate.
One of the Americans infected while working in the region,
Dr. Richard Sacra, was in isolation in Worcester, Massachusetts,
after being admitted Saturday for what appeared to be a
respiratory infection.
Sacra was treated successfully for Ebola in Nebraska and
discharged on Sept. 25. He was stable and being watched for
signs of a relapse of the disease at University of Massachusetts
Memorial Medical Center, the Boston Globe.
Dr. Thomas Frieden, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention in Atlanta, said hospitals nationwide
have become more vigilant in checking incoming patients for
potential risks, particularly among those traveling recently
from West Africa.
The CDC has narrowed the number of individuals in Dallas at
greatest risk of infection from Duncan, identifying nine people
who had direct contact with him.
Another 40 were being monitored as potential contacts, out
of a group of 114 people initially evaluated for exposure risks,
though none from either group has shown symptoms, Frieden said.
Ebola, which can cause fever, vomiting and diarrhea, spreads
through contact with bodily fluids such as blood or saliva.
A hospital patient in Sarasota, Florida, was being monitored
and treated for possible symptoms in isolation as a precaution
because he, too, had traveled recently to West Africa, Governor
Rick Scott said on Saturday.
But a patient admitted under similar circumstances to Howard
University Hospital in Washington, D.C., after a recent trip to
Nigeria was ruled out as an Ebola victim earlier in the day.
Duncan, now being treated at Texas Health Presbyterian
Hospital, was sent home after his first visit to the emergency
room, despite telling a nurse there that he had just been to
Liberia.
