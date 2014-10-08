DALLAS Oct 8 The first person diagnosed with
Ebola in the United States, Thomas Eric Duncan, died on
Wednesday morning at a Dallas hospital, a hospital spokesman
said.
"It is with profound sadness and heartfelt disappointment
that we must inform you of the death of Thomas Eric Duncan this
morning at 7:51 am," hospital spokesman Wendell Watson said in
an emailed statement.
Duncan became ill after arriving in the Texas city from the
West African country of Liberia on Sept. 20 to visit family,
heightening concerns the world's worst Ebola outbreak on record
could spread in the United States.
(Writing by Richard Valdmanis, Editing by Franklin Paul)