By Laila Kearney and Patricia Zengerle
| NEW YORK/WASHINGTON
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON Oct 9 Fears are growing in
the United States about Ebola with about 200 airline cabin
cleaners walking off the job in New York and some lawmakers
demanding the government ban travelers from the West African
countries hit hardest by the virus.
"The nation is frightened, and people are frightened of this
disease," the U.S. cabinet secretary for health, Sylvia Burwell,
said on Thursday, a day after the death in Texas of the first
person to be diagnosed with Ebola in the United States.
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Burwell told a news
conference that people were frightened because Ebola "has a very
high mortality rate. They're frightened because they need to
learn and understand what the facts are about that disease."
As the government prepares to start screening passengers
from West Africa for fever at five major airports over the next
week, cleaners at New York's LaGuardia Airport on Thursday
stopped work in protest over what they say is insufficient
protection for workers whose jobs include cleaning up vomit and
bathrooms.
The Ebola virus causes hemorrhagic fever and is spread
through direct contact with body fluids from an infected person,
who would suffer severe bouts of vomiting and diarrhea.
"We are always with feces and near garbage," Sharekul Islam,
20, whose job cleaning airplane cabins at New York's John F.
Kennedy airport regularly exposes him exposes him to the type of
waste and fluids that can transmit Ebola.
Twenty-three Republican and three Democratic members of the
U.S. House of Representatives signed a letter to President
Barack Obama asking the State Department to impose a travel ban
and restrict visas issued to citizens of Guinea, Liberia and
Sierra Leone.
In the letter, dated Oct. 8, they also asked U.S. health and
border control officials to consider quarantine for anyone who
arrives from the affected nations after being exposed to Ebola
until 21 days have passed, the period in which they would show
signs of the illness.
It said the World Health Organization "is an organization of
unelected bureaucrats and political appointees of foreign
countries. It has no duty to protect the lives and well-being of
Americans, as you do."
Ebola has killed nearly 4,000 people in three impoverished
countries, Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea, since March in the
largest outbreak on record with a death toll averaging about 50
percent of cases. An unrelated outbreak in the Democratic
Republic of the Congo has killed dozens.
A Liberian man who flew on commercial flights from his home
country on Sept. 19 and died in Dallas, Texas on Wednesday
morning had had contact in Liberia with a woman who later died
of the disease.
Texas health officials said they expect test results
Thursday for a sheriff's deputy who was admitted to hospital
Wednesday after saying he may have been exposed to the Liberian
man. They called his risk for Ebola extremely low.
Separately in Washington, Republicans in the House agreed
to release $700 million more to fight Ebola from the Defense
Department's request to shift $1 billion in war funds, bringing
the total so far to $750 million.
U.S. health officials, while answering questions about
mistakes in the treatment of Liberian man Thomas Eric Duncan in
Dallas and overall preparedness for Ebola patients, have
emphasized the need to tackle the virus at its source in West
Africa.
"This is a fluid and heterogeneous epidemic. It is changing
quickly and it's going to be a long fight," Dr. Thomas Frieden,
director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
said Thursday at a high-level meeting of major donors at the
World Bank. Frieden compared Ebola to AIDS and said, "Speed is
the most important variable here. This is controllable and this
was preventable."
A Spanish nurse is in serious condition in Madrid with Ebola
after treating a priest who was repatriated from West Africa and
died of the disease, the first reported transmission outside of
the region. A British man suspected of contracting the virus
died in Macedonia, a government official said on Thursday.
