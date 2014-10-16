(Description of patient's arrival, paragraph 8; hospital rooms
By Lisa Maria Garza and Terry Wade
DALLAS Oct 15 A second Texas nurse who has
contracted Ebola told a U.S. health official she had a slight
fever and was allowed to board a plane from Ohio to Texas, a
federal source said on Wednesday, intensifying concerns about
the U.S. response to the deadly virus.
The nurse, Amber Vinson, 29, flew from Cleveland to Dallas
on Monday, the day before she was diagnosed with Ebola, the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.
Vinson told the CDC her temperature was 99.5 Fahrenheit
(37.5 Celsius). Since that was below the CDC's temperature
threshold of 100.4F (38C), "she was not told not to fly," the
source said. The news was first reported by CNN.
Chances that other passengers were infected were very low
because Vinson did not vomit on the flight and was not bleeding,
but she should not have been aboard, CDC Director Dr. Thomas
Frieden told reporters.
Congress will hold a hearing on Thursday on the U.S.
response to Ebola, with Frieden and other officials scheduled to
testify.
Vinson was isolated immediately after reporting a fever on
Tuesday, Texas Department of State Health Services officials
said. She had treated Liberian patient Thomas Eric Duncan, who
died of Ebola on Oct. 8 and was the first patient diagnosed with
the virus in the United States.
Vinson was transferred to Emory University Hospital in
Atlanta by air ambulance and will be treated in a special
isolation unit. Three other people have been treated there and
two have been discharged, the hospital said in a statement.
Television images showed Vinson walking from an ambulance to
an Emory hospital door with an escort, both of them in
protective clothing.
Vinson, a worker at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in
Dallas, had taken a Frontier Airlines flight to Cleveland from
Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Friday.
She returned to Dallas on Monday aboard Frontier Flight
1143. The CDC said it was asking the more than 130 passengers
who were also on the flight to call a CDC hotline.
LOW LIKELIHOOD OF OUTBREAK
In Washington, President Barack Obama said the likelihood of
a widespread Ebola outbreak was "very, very low." But he pledged
a more aggressive response to U.S. Ebola cases.
Obama met with Cabinet officials to discuss the government's
response after canceling trips to various U.S. states on
Wednesday and Thursday to focus on the Ebola crisis.
House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, an Ohio
Republican, said Obama should consider a temporary ban on travel
to the United States from countries suffering from an Ebola
outbreak.
At least 4,493 people, predominantly in West Africa, have
died in the worst Ebola outbreak since the disease was
identified in 1976. The virus can cause fever, bleeding,
vomiting and diarrhea, and spreads through contact with bodily
fluids.
Vinson's trip to visit family members in Ohio put a second
U.S. metropolitan area on Ebola alert. She is related to three
Kent State University employees and the school's health services
director, Dr. Angela DeJulius, said they had been asked to
remain off campus for 21 days.
They will monitor themselves for possible symptoms of Ebola,
she said.
Cleveland Clinic and the Metro Health System said they had
put on paid leave employees, mostly nurses, who were on Vinson's
flight to Cleveland from Dallas. They were returning from a
nursing conference in Texas.
The Ohio health department said the CDC was sending staff to
Ohio to help coordinate Ebola efforts.
U.S. airline stocks tumbled again on Wednesday on renewed
fears of a drop-off in air travel. Ebola concerns also
contributed to a 1 percent drop in the Dow Jones Industrial
Average, which was under pressure from global economic worries.
Over the weekend, nurse Nina Pham, 26, became the first
person to be infected with Ebola in the United States. She had
cared for Duncan during much of his 11 days in the hospital.
The hospital said Pham continued to be "in good condition."
National Nurses United, which is both a union and a
professional association for U.S. nurses, said on Tuesday that
the hospital lacked protocols to deal with an Ebola patient.
'PILED TO THE CEILING'
Basic principles of infection control were violated by both
the hospital's Infectious Disease Department and CDC officials,
the nurses said in a statement, with no one picking up hazardous
waste "as it piled to the ceiling."
The hospital said in a statement that it had instituted
measures to create a safe working environment and it was
reviewing and responding to the nurses' criticisms.
The hospital also said it would offer a room to any affected
worker who wanted to avoid the possibility of exposing other
people to the Ebola virus.
Dr. Daniel Varga, the chief clinical officer for Texas
Health Resources, which includes Texas Health Presbyterian
Hospital, will apologize on Thursday for mistakes made in
treating Duncan, the man who died of Ebola in Dallas.
"We did not correctly diagnose his symptoms as those of
Ebola. We are deeply sorry," he said in online testimony
prepared for the congressional hearing.
The Dallas County Commissioners Court is set on Thursday to
discuss whether to ask Governor Rick Perry to declare a local
emergency. The declaration would help reimburse Dallas County
for expenses related to Ebola.
Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings said at a news conference that
Vinson, the second infected nurse, lived alone and health
officials moved quickly to clean affected areas and to alert her
neighbors and friends. A decontamination could be seen taking
place at her residence.
(Additional reporting by Jim Forsyth in San Antonio, Susan
Heavey and Doina Chiacu in Washington and Jon Herskovitz in
Austin, Texas; Writing by Jonathan Kaminsky and Curtis Skinner;
Editing by Bernadette Baum, Jonathan Oatis, Tom Brown, Lisa
Shumaker and Michael Perry)