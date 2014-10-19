* More than 100 being monitored in case they are infected
* Obama says sealing off West Africa would make situation
worse
* GlaxoSmithKline says work on developing vaccine moving
rapidly
* Canada to ship vials of experimental vaccine to WHO
(Adds more people to come off Ebola watch list in Texas on
Sunday and Monday)
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 With three cases of Ebola
diagnosed in the United States and more than 100 people being
monitored in case they are infected, President Barack Obama
said Saturday that Americans "can't give in to hysteria or fear"
about the spread of the virus.
As though to illustrate his point, a Dallas bus and train
station was closed on Saturday afternoon over concern about a
woman who fell ill. The woman was first reported to be on the
checklist for possible Ebola exposure but turned out not to be.
While Obama administration and world health officials were
still focused on tackling Ebola at its source in three West
African countries, Texas state authorities said 14 people had
been cleared from an Ebola watch list. On Sunday and Monday,
more were expected to end 21 days of monitoring for fever and
other symptoms if they are asymptomatic.
They could include Louise Troh in Dallas, fiancee of the now
deceased Liberian man who was the first person diagnosed with
Ebola in the United States in late September while visiting her.
Troh, her 13-year-old son, and two relatives of Duncan have been
in mandatory quarantine at an undisclosed location in Dallas.
In all, 145 people with "contacts and possible contacts"
with the virus were being monitored, the Texas Department of
State Health Services said in a statement.
In his weekly radio address, Obama made plain he is not
planning to give in to demands from some lawmakers for a ban on
travelers from Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea, the worst-hit
countries where more than 4,500 people have died since March in
the worst Ebola outbreak on record.
"We can't just cut ourselves off from West Africa," Obama
said. "Trying to seal off an entire region of the world, if that
were even possible, could actually make the situation worse," he
said.
Obama has been criticized over his administration's handling
of Ebola. He held a flurry of meetings in the past week and on
Friday appointed Ron Klain, a lawyer with long Washington
experience, to oversee the effort to contain the disease.
Republicans questioned why he did not pick a medical expert.
"I hope he (Klain) is successful in this. I think it's a
step in the right direction, but I just question picking someone
without any background in public health," Republican
Representative Ed Royce, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs
Committee, told CNN on Saturday.
The Obama administration is not alone in facing criticism.
The World Health Organization has been faulted for failing to do
enough to halt the spread of the virus.
The agency promised it would publish a full review of its
handling of the crisis once the outbreak was under control, in
response to a leaked document that appeared to acknowledge that
it had failed to do enough.
There is no cure or approved vaccine yet for Ebola but
pharmaceutical companies have been working on experimental
drugs. The virus is transmitted through an infected person's
bodily fluids and is not airborne.
Canada said on Saturday it would ship 800 vials of its
experimental Ebola vaccine, undergoing clinical trials, to the
WHO in Geneva, starting on Monday. Iowa-based NewLink Genetics
Corp holds the commercial license for the Canadian
vaccine.
Britain's biggest drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline said on
Saturday that work to develop a vaccine was moving at an
"unprecedented rate" and the next phase, if successful,
involving vaccinating frontline healthcare workers, would begin
early in 2015.
FEAR
Obama sought to put the extent of the disease in the United
States in perspective. "What we're seeing now is not an
'outbreak' or an 'epidemic' of Ebola in America," he said. "This
is a serious disease, but we can't give in to hysteria or fear."
A series of Ebola scares has hit the country since the
Liberian man, Thomas Eric Duncan, was diagnosed. He died in a
Dallas hospital isolation ward on Oct. 8.
Americans' faith in the medical system and in authorities'
ability to prevent the disease from spreading was jolted by a
series of missteps when he was initially not diagnosed.
Two nurses who were part of the team caring for Duncan
contracted Ebola. Amber Vinson is being cared for at Atlanta's
Emory University Hospital, while Nina Pham is being treated at
the National Institutes of Health just outside Washington.
A chain of people who had contact with either Duncan or the
sick nurses are being monitored. Some 800 passengers who took
the same planes as Vinson on a trip she made to Ohio before
being diagnosed, and passengers on subsequent flights using the
same planes, have been contacted by the airline, Frontier
Airlines, the carrier said on Saturday.
The airline said in a letter to employees that it had been
informed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
that the Dallas nurse may have been in a more advanced stage of
the illness than previously thought when she traveled back to
Dallas from Cleveland on Oct. 13.
Those being monitored include a lab worker at the hospital,
who is not ill but is in isolation at sea in her cabin on the
Carnival Magic cruise ship owned by Carnival Corp. The
lab worker did not have contact with Duncan but may have come in
contact with test samples. The ship was on its way back to
Galveston, Texas.
Obama has stressed that containing Ebola should include help
for the worst-hit countries and Washington plans to deploy up to
4,000 military personnel to the region by late October. Obama is
preparing to ask for additional funds from Congress to beat
Ebola and could make the request next week, according to a
Bloomberg report.
British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Saturday
European Union leaders should raise the amount of money pledged
to fight Ebola to 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) and mobilize at
least 2,000 workers to head to West Africa. A spokeswoman at
Cameron's office said the EU commission and 28 member states had
pledged a total of 500 million euros so far to fight Ebola.
Combating the disease was also among the subjects of talks
being held on Friday and Saturday between American and Chinese
top diplomats.
(Additional reporting by Mohammad Zargham and Eric Beech in
Washington, Frank McGurty in New York, Anna Driver in Dallas,
Tom Miles in Geneva, and Costas Pitas in London; Writing by
Frances Kerry and Megan Davies; Editing by David Clarke, Grant
McCool and James Dalgleish)