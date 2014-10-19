* More than 100 being monitored in case they are infected
* Obama says sealing off West Africa would make situation
worse
* GlaxoSmithKline says work on developing vaccine moving
rapidly
* Canada to ship vials of experimental vaccine to WHO
(.)
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Oct 19 With three cases of Ebola
diagnosed in the United States and more than 100 people being
monitored for possible infection, President Barack Obama said
on Saturday that Americans "can't give in to hysteria or fear"
about the spread of the virus.
While Obama administration and world health officials
remained focused on tackling Ebola at its source in three West
African countries, Texas state authorities said 14 people had
been cleared from an Ebola watch list. Three weeks of monitoring
for fever and other symptoms was expected to end for others in
the next two days if they remained asymptomatic.
Those include Louise Troh in Dallas, fiancée of the now
deceased Liberian Thomas Eric Duncan, who became the first
U.S.-diagnosed Ebola case in late September while visiting her.
Troh, her 13-year-old son and two Duncan relatives have been in
mandatory quarantine in Dallas that ends on Sunday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services said in a
statement that 145 people with "contacts and possible contacts"
with the virus were being monitored.
In his weekly radio address, Obama made plain he does not
plan to accede to demands from some U.S. lawmakers for a ban on
travelers from Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea, the worst-hit
countries, where more than 4,500 people have died since March in
the worst Ebola outbreak on record.
"We can't just cut ourselves off from West Africa," Obama
said. "Trying to seal off an entire region of the world, if that
were even possible, could actually make the situation worse."
Obama, who has been criticized over his administration's
handling of Ebola, held a flurry of meetings this week and on
Friday appointed Ron Klain, an experienced Washington lawyer, to
oversee efforts to contain the disease.
Republicans questioned why he did not pick a medical expert.
"I hope he (Klain) is successful in this. I think it's a
step in the right direction, but I just question picking someone
without any background in public health," Republican Rep. and
House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Ed Royce told CNN.
The World Health Organization has also been faulted for
failing to do enough to halt the spread of the virus.
The WHO said it would publish a full review of its handling
of the crisis once the outbreak was under control.
There is no cure or approved vaccine yet for Ebola but
pharmaceutical companies have been working on experimental
drugs. The virus is transmitted through an infected person's
bodily fluids and is not airborne.
Canada said on Saturday it would ship 800 vials of its
experimental Ebola vaccine, undergoing clinical trials, to the
WHO in Geneva, starting on Monday. Iowa-based NewLink Genetics
Corp holds the commercial license for the Canadian
vaccine.
Britain's biggest drugmaker, GlaxoSmithKline, said
work to develop a vaccine was moving at an "unprecedented rate"
and the next phase, if successful, involving vaccinating
frontline healthcare workers, would begin in early 2015.
FEAR
Obama sought to put the extent of the disease in the United
States in perspective. "What we're seeing now is not an
'outbreak' or an 'epidemic' of Ebola in America," he said. "This
is a serious disease, but we can't give in to hysteria or fear."
A series of Ebola scares has hit the country since Duncan,
who died on Oct. 8, was diagnosed. Americans'
faith in the medical system and in its disease prevention
ability was jolted by early missteps in his case.
In a public letter on Saturday night, Texas Health Resources
Chief Executive Barclay Berdan acknowledged that the Texas
Health Presbyterian Hospital where Duncan first went "made
mistakes in handling this very difficult challenge," including
initially not correctly diagnosing his symptoms.
Berdan said aggressive actions and changes since then
ensured that the hospital was "a safe place" for patients and
staff, and that outside experts would be consulted to determine
how two nurses caring for Duncan became infected with Ebola.
Amber Vinson is at Atlanta's Emory University Hospital,
while Nina Pham is being treated at the National Institutes of
Health outside Washington.
People who had contact with them or Duncan are being
monitored, while some 800 passengers who flew with Vinson on a
trip she made to Ohio before being diagnosed, as well as those
on subsequent flights on the same planes, have been contacted by
Frontier Airlines, it said on Saturday.
Also being monitored are a lab worker at the hospital who is
not ill but is in isolation at sea in her cabin on the Carnival
Magic cruise ship owned by Carnival Corp. The worker had
no contact with Duncan but may have come in contact with test
samples. The ship was on its way back to Galveston, Texas.
The Ohio Department of Health strengthened its recommended
Ebola quarantine protocols to limit travel by those required to
have their health condition monitored locally or report it to
officials. Ohio said its vigilance was meant to exceed CDC
recommendations.
Obama has stressed that containing Ebola should include help
for the worst-hit countries and Washington plans to deploy up to
4,000 military personnel to the region by late October. He is
preparing to ask Congress for additional Ebola funding.
British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Saturday
European Union leaders should raise the amount pledged to fight
Ebola to 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) and mobilize at least
2,000 workers to head to West Africa. A spokeswoman at Cameron's
office said the EU commission and 28 member states had pledged a
total of 500 million euros so far.
(Additional reporting by Mohammad Zargham and Eric Beech in
Washington, Frank McGurty in New York, Anna Driver in Dallas,
Tom Miles in Geneva and Costas Pitas in London; Writing by
Frances Kerry and Megan Davies; Editing by Grant McCool, Chris
Michaud and Clarence Fernandez)