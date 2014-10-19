(Recasts, adds statement from Duncan's fiancee, paragraphs
By Erwin Seba
GALVESTON, Texas Oct 19 The United States will
issue strict new guidelines telling American health workers to
cover their skin and hair when dealing with Ebola patients, a
top health official said on Sunday, while some of the dozens of
people being watched for possible exposure to the virus are
expected to be cleared.
In Texas, a lab worker who spent much of a Caribbean holiday
cruise in isolation tested negative for the deadly virus and
left the Carnival Magic liner with other passengers after it
docked at Galveston early on Sunday morning.
The new guidelines for healthcare workers and the
precautions taken for the cruise passenger reflected widespread
anxiety over Ebola in the United States, including calls from
some lawmakers for a travel ban on West Africa.
The worst outbreak on record of the virus has killed more
than 4,500 people, mostly in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea.
Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf urged stronger
international action to control the epidemic, saying on Sunday
the disease was unleashing an economic catastrophe that will
leave a "lost generation" of young West Africans.
Belgium announced on Sunday it would screen people arriving
at its largest airport from West Africa for signs of fever. In
Spain, the government said Teresa Romero, the nurse who
contracted Ebola while caring for two infected priests, appeared
to be free of the disease.
The new guidelines being developed by the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention would increase protection for
medical workers caring for Ebola patients. The new measures were
prompted by anxiety after two nurses were infected with the
virus, which is spread by contact with bodily fluids of sick
people and so makes health workers especially vulnerable.
Health workers would be told to cover hair and skin
completely, said Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National
Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The old
guidelines, modeled after World Health Organization protocols,
said workers should wear masks but "did have some exposure of
the skin," he said.
In addition to the new protocols, the U.S. military plans to
create an emergency response team of infectious disease doctors,
nurses and trainers to help in the event of an Ebola crisis in
the United States. The team would not be deployed in West Africa
or elsewhere overseas.
END OF MONITORING
The first person to be diagnosed with the disease in the
United States was Thomas Eric Duncan, a Liberian who fell ill
while visiting Dallas last month. He died on Oct. 8, and two
nurses who treated him were infected. This triggered a lengthy
watch list of people who had had possible contact with them.
At midnight, 48 people who might have been in contact with
Duncan will no longer require monitoring for signs of the virus,
health officials say.
On Monday, more were expected to end 21 days of monitoring,
the incubation period for the virus.
They would include Duncan's fiancee, Louise Troh, her
13-year-old son and two other people who have been in mandatory
quarantine at an undisclosed location in Dallas.
"We are so happy this is coming to an end, and we are so
grateful that none of us has shown any sign of illness," Troh
said in a statement on Sunday. She said she was still grieving
for Duncan, who was the father of another son.
"We continue to mourn his loss and grieve the circumstances
that led to his death, just at the time we thought we were
facing a happy future together."
There are still 75 health workers in Dallas who have
isolated themselves and are being monitored.
'SCARY'
The lab worker who was being monitored aboard the Carnival
Magic worked at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital, where Duncan
was treated. The ship arrived at Galveston after a weeklong
cruise that included being denied docking by Belize and Mexico
because of the presence of the woman on board.
"It was scary. It was really very worrying," said passenger
Regina Sargent of Dallas.
The lab worker, who has not been named, did not have contact
with Duncan but was under observation as she might have come
into contact with test samples from him.
She voluntarily isolated herself in her cabin and her blood
sample was flown by helicopter for testing. "The lab testing
done was negative," said Coast Guard Lieutenant Sam Danus.
Officials in Dallas, where nurses Nina Pham and Amber Vinson
were infected, have urged residents to stay calm. "This is a
critical weekend," Clay Jenkins, Dallas County's top official,
said in an interview on ABC's "This Week." If there are no new
patients, he said, Dallas is "going to be statistically less
likely" to see new cases.
A series of Ebola scares has rattled the United States since
Duncan was diagnosed. Americans' faith in the medical system and
in its disease prevention ability was jolted by early missteps
in his case.
In a public letter on Saturday night, Texas Health Resources
Chief Executive Barclay Berdan acknowledged that Texas Health
Presbyterian, where Duncan first went, made mistakes, including
initially not diagnosing Ebola.
Berdan said aggressive actions since then ensured that the
hospital was a safe place, and that outside experts would be
consulted to determine how the two nurses became infected.
Vinson is being treated at Atlanta's Emory University
Hospital, while Pham is being treated at the National Institutes
of Health outside Washington.
Fauci said he had a long conversation with Pham on Saturday.
"She's in good spirits," Fauci told "Fox News Sunday." Asked
whether she would recover, he said, "I'm feeling good about the
fact that she's progressing very well."
