By Jeffrey Dastin
NEW YORK Oct 21 The United States ratcheted up
its safeguards against Ebola on Tuesday, requiring travelers
from three countries at the center of an epidemic in West Africa
to fly into one of five major airports conducting enhanced
screening for the virus.
Restrictions on passengers whose trips originated in
Liberia, Sierra Leone or Guinea were announced by the U.S.
Department of Homeland Security and due to go into effect on
Wednesday. The precautions stop well short of the travel ban
sought by some U.S. lawmakers to prevent more Ebola cases in the
United States.
Affected travelers will have their temperatures checked for
signs of a fever that may indicate Ebola infection, among other
protocols, at New York's John F. Kennedy, New Jersey's Newark,
Washington Dulles, Atlanta, and Chicago's O'Hare international
airports, officials said.
"We are working closely with the airlines to implement these
restrictions with minimal travel disruption," Homeland Security
Secretary Jeh Johnson said in a statement. "If not already
handled by the airlines, the few impacted travelers should
contact the airlines for rebooking, as needed."
Johnson said those airports account for about 94 percent of
travelers flying to the United States from the three countries,
noting that there are no direct, nonstop commercial flights from
Liberia, Sierra Leone or Guinea to the United States.
"We currently have in place measures to identify and screen
anyone at all land, sea and air ports of entry into the United
States who we have reason to believe has been present in
Liberia, Sierra Leone or Guinea in the preceding 21 days,"
Johnson said.
Washington-based trade group Airlines for America, or A4A,
noted that under 150 people per day travel to the United States
from those three countries and about 6 percent of them, some
nine people daily, have been arriving at airports other than the
five airports with enhanced Ebola screening.
The group's member airlines are "cooperating fully" with the
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency to reroute that 6
percent of travelers to the five designated airports, A4A
spokeswoman Jean Medina said.
The subject of travel measures may come up in White House
discussions on Wednesday when President Barack Obama and his
senior advisers meet for the first time with his newly appointed
Ebola "czar," Ron Klain.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters Obama is
"not philosophically opposed to a travel ban" on West Africa,
and remains "open to it" if the scientists and public health
experts advising him say it would help protect Americans.
Earnest said those advising the president currently oppose such
a ban.
RACE FOR A DRUG
In a development on the medical front on Tuesday, the
Canadian company Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corp
said it has begun limited manufacturing of an Ebola drug
targeting the strain of the virus causing the epidemic.
Tekmira said the new drug would be available by December but
did not specify how many doses it was making or whether it was
intended as treatment for infected patients or a vaccine. It was
also not made clear when the drug might undergo human clinical
trials to test its efficacy and safety.
Initial clinical trials of Ebola vaccines from
GlaxoSmithKline and NewLink Genetics are under
way, according to the World Health Organization.
The experimental treatment ZMapp, jointly developed by the
Scripps Research Institute and Mapp Biopharmaceutical Inc, both
of San Diego, was provided to two American medical workers who
recovered after contracting Ebola in Liberia, and to at least
one Spanish priest who died.
There are no U.S. government-approved vaccines, medications
or dietary supplements to prevent or treat Ebola, which is
spread through direct contact with bodily fluids and tissue but
is not airborne.
The worst Ebola outbreak on record has killed more than
4,500 people, most of them in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea.
Only three Ebola cases have been diagnosed in the United States:
Liberian Thomas Eric Duncan, who died on Oct. 8 at Texas Health
Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, and two nurses who treated him.
On Tuesday, the U.S. National Institutes of Health outside
Washington, D.C., upgraded the medical condition of one of the
nurses, Nina Pham, to good from fair. She entered a special NIH
facility in Bethesda, Maryland, for treatment last Thursday.
The other nurse, Amber Vinson, is being treated at Emory
University Hospital in Atlanta. Vinson's mother, Debra Berry,
told ABC's "Good Morning America" program her daughter is weak
but recovering.
NBC freelance cameraman Ashoka Mukpo, who contracted Ebola
while working in West Africa, is free of the virus and will
leave the Nebraska Medical Center on Wednesday, the hospital
said. Mukpo arrived in the United States on Oct. 6 for
treatment.
He is the second patient to be successfully treated for
Ebola at the Nebraska Medical Center, the hospital said on
Tuesday, and the fifth treated in the United States to fully
recover.
"Recovering from Ebola is a truly humbling feeling," Mukpo
said in a statement. "Too many are not as fortunate and lucky as
I've been. I'm very happy to be alive."
"I was around a lot of sick people the week before I got
sick," said Mukpo, the first U.S. journalist known to have
contracted Ebola. "I thought I was keeping a good distance and
wish I knew exactly what went wrong."
SUPPORT FOR TRAVEL BAN
A Reuters/Ipsos online poll released on Tuesday showed that
nearly three-fourths of 1,602 Americans surveyed favored a U.S.
ban on civilian air travel in and out of Liberia, Sierra Leone
and Guinea.
In Washington, some lawmakers welcomed the government's new
steps while others said more needed to be done.
Democratic U.S. Senator Charles Schumer of New York called
the Department of Homeland Security move "a good and effective
step towards tightening the net and further protecting our
citizens."
Republican Representative Bob Goodlatte of Virginia, who
heads the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, said
Obama needs to impose a travel ban.
"President Obama has a real solution at his disposal under
current law and can use it at any time to temporarily ban
foreign nationals from entering the United States from
Ebola-ravaged countries," Goodlatte said.
Airlines for America official Vaughn Jennings said the group
opposes a travel ban.
On Tuesday, the Dominican Republic became the latest country
to impose a travel ban on foreigners who have visited
Ebola-affected countries in the previous 30 days.
In Texas, 60 people have been removed from watch lists after
showing no Ebola symptoms in 21 days of monitoring, with 112
more people still being monitored for possible exposure, federal
health officials said.
(Additional reporting by Gabriel Debenedetti and Susan Heavey
in Washington, Sharon Begley and Michele Gershberg in New York,
Jon Herskovitz in Dallas, Manuel Jimenez in Santo Domingo,
Domican Republic; Writing by Will Dunham, Steve Gorman; Editing
by Jonathan Oatis, Toni Reinhold and Lisa Shumaker)