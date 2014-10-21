(Corrects statistic in paragraph 2)

Oct 21 Travelers entering the United States whose trips originated in Ebola-stricken Liberia, Sierra Leone or Guinea must fly into one of five airports that have enhanced screening in place, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said on Tuesday.

The restrictions, to take effect on Wednesday, will subject affected travelers to temperature tests among other protocols at New York's JFK, New Jersey's Newark, Washington Dulles, Atlanta and Chicago's O'Hare international airports. These airports account for about 94 percent of the passengers flying to the United States from the Ebola-hit nations.

The restrictions apply to all travelers, including U.S. citizens and those who would have arrived by land or sea.

