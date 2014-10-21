(Corrects statistic in paragraph 2)
Oct 21 Travelers entering the United States
whose trips originated in Ebola-stricken Liberia, Sierra Leone
or Guinea must fly into one of five airports that have enhanced
screening in place, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security
said on Tuesday.
The restrictions, to take effect on Wednesday, will subject
affected travelers to temperature tests among other protocols at
New York's JFK, New Jersey's Newark, Washington Dulles, Atlanta
and Chicago's O'Hare international airports. These airports
account for about 94 percent of the passengers flying to the
United States from the Ebola-hit nations.
The restrictions apply to all travelers, including U.S.
citizens and those who would have arrived by land or sea.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin and Michele Gershberg; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)