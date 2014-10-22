(Rewrites throughout to add CDC announces new Ebola monitoring
for visitors to United States from three worst-hit countries,
NBC cameraman statement and other details)
By Bill Berkrot
NEW YORK Oct 22 U.S. health officials unveiled
new measures on Wednesday to carry out Ebola monitoring on
anyone entering the country from the three nations at the center
of a West African epidemic, increasing precautions to stop the
spread of the virus.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
said that beginning Monday, travelers from Liberia, Sierra Leone
and Guinea will be directed to check in with health officials
every day and report their temperatures and any Ebola symptoms
for 21 days, the period of incubation for the virus.
The travelers will be required to provide emails, phone
numbers and addresses for 21 days, and the information will be
shared with local health authorities.
Six states account for nearly 70 percent of all travelers
entering the United States from the affected countries: New
York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and Georgia.
The travelers will be required to coordinate with local
public health officials if they intend to travel within the
United States. If a traveler does not report in, local health
officials will take immediate steps to find the person.
CDC Director Dr. Tom Frieden told reporters the active
monitoring program will remain in place until the outbreak in
West Africa is over. The U.N. World Health Organization's latest
figures on Wednesday showed at least 4,877 people out of 9,936
cases have died in the outbreak, the worst on record.
"These new measures I'm announcing today will give
additional levels of safety so that people who develop symptoms
of Ebola are isolated early in the course of their illness,"
Frieden said. "That will reduce the chance that Ebola will
spread from an ill person through close contact and to
healthcare workers."
The move builds upon enhanced screening of passengers from
the three countries at major U.S. airports for international
travel, but stops short of an outright travel ban advocated by
some U.S. lawmakers.
The Department of Homeland Security has said that beginning
Wednesday travelers from Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea would
be funneled to one of five major U.S. airports conducting
enhanced screening for the virus.
The CDC said the active monitoring program affects anyone
coming back from the region including CDC employees and
journalists. The agency said all affected travelers when they
enter one of the five airports will receive a care kit that
contains tracking log, a pictorial description of symptoms, a
thermometer, instructions on how to monitor their temperature
and information on what to do if they experience symptoms.
In other developments, Ron Klain, the lawyer appointed by
the White House to coordinate to coordinate the country's
response to the outbreak got to work on Wednesday. President
Barack Obama was due to meet with Klain later in the day.
Leading drugmakers also gave details of a plan to accelerate
development of an Ebola vaccine and produce millions of
doses.
Only three Ebola cases have been diagnosed in the United
States: Thomas Eric Duncan, a Liberian who fell ill after flying
to the United States in September, and two nurses who treated
him at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas. Duncan died
on Oct. 8, while the two nurses are being treated at other
hospitals.
VACCINE DRIVE
The World Health Organization said it hopes tens of thousand
of people in Africa, including front-line healthcare workers,
can start receiving vaccines beginning in January.
U.S. drugmaker Johnson & Johnson announced that it
aims to produce 1 million doses of its two-step vaccine next
year, and said it has discussed collaboration with Britain's
GlaxoSmithKline, which is working on a rival vaccine.
Human testing of a second "investigational" Ebola vaccine is
under way at the U.S. National Institutes of Health's Clinical
Center in Maryland, the NIH said on Wednesday. Testing on a
first possible vaccine began last month and initial data was
expected by the end of the year.
"The need for a vaccine to protect against Ebola infection
is urgent," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National
Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He said the
vaccine, called VSV-ZEBOV, was "promising."
It was developed by researchers at the Public Health Agency
of Canada's National Microbiology Laboratory and has been
licensed to NewLink Genetics Corp through its wholly owned
subsidiary BioProtection Systems, both based in Ames, Iowa, the
NIH said.
NBC freelance cameraman Ashoka Mukpo, an American who
contracted Ebola while working in West Africa, is free of the
virus and will leave the Nebraska Medical Center on Wednesday,
the hospital said.
"After enduring weeks where it was unclear whether I would
survive, I'm walking out of the hospital on my own power, free
from Ebola," Mukpo said in a statement.
"I feel profoundly blessed to be alive, and in the same
breath aware of the global inequalities that allowed me to be
flown to an American hospital when so many Liberians die alone
with minimal care," Mukpo added.
(Additional reporting by Ben Hirschler in London, Will Dunham
and Susan Heavey in Washington, Barbara Goldberg in New York and
Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago and David Bailey; Writing by Will
Dunham; Editing by Michele Gershberg and Grant McCool)