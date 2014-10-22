(Adds condition of Dallas nurse Vinson, paragraphs 13-14, Obama
By Bill Berkrot
NEW YORK Oct 22 The United States imposed new
constraints on Wednesday on people entering the country from
three nations at the center of West Africa's Ebola epidemic,
mandating that they report their temperature daily and stay in
touch with health authorities.
President Barack Obama expressed cautious optimism about the
situation in the United States after meeting with his Ebola
response coordinator, Ron Klain, and other top officials on
Klain's first day on the job since being named on Friday.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new
restrictions on travelers arriving from Liberia, Sierra Leone
and Guinea marked the latest precautions put in place by the
Obama administration to stop the spread of the virus. The steps
stopped short of a ban on travelers from those countries
demanded by some lawmakers.
Health authorities and the public have been on alert for
Ebola since late September when a Liberian visiting Dallas,
Texas became the first person diagnosed with the virus in the
United States. Two nurses who cared for him were also infected.
The CDC said that, beginning on Monday, travelers from the
three countries will be told to check in with health officials
every day and report their temperatures and any Ebola symptoms
for 21 days, the period of incubation for the virus.
The travelers will be required to provide emails, phone
numbers and addresses for themselves and for a friend or
relative in the United States covering the 21 days, and the
information will be shared with local health authorities.
The travelers also will be required to coordinate with local
public health officials if they intend to travel within the
United States. If a traveler does not report in, local health
officials will take immediate steps to find the person.
CDC Director Dr. Tom Frieden told reporters the active
monitoring program will remain in place until the outbreak in
West Africa is over. The U.N. World Health Organization's latest
figures on Wednesday showed at least 4,877 people out of 9,936
confirmed, probable and suspected cases have died in the
outbreak, the worst on record.
"These new measures I'm announcing today will give
additional levels of safety so that people who develop symptoms
of Ebola are isolated early in the course of their illness,"
Frieden said. "That will reduce the chance that Ebola will
spread from an ill person through close contact and to
healthcare workers."
Beginning Wednesday, travelers from Liberia, Sierra Leone or
Guinea were being funneled through one of five major U.S.
airports conducting increased screening for the virus.
Six states account for nearly 70 percent of all travelers
arriving from the affected countries: New York, Pennsylvania,
Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and Georgia. The new monitoring
will begin in those states first and will be expanded to other
states.
The CDC said the monitoring program affects anyone coming
back from the region, including CDC employees and journalists.
It said when affected travelers enter one of the five airports
they will receive a care kit that contains a tracking log, a
pictorial description of symptoms, a thermometer, instructions
on how to monitor their temperature and information on what to
do if they experience symptoms.
Liberian Thomas Eric Duncan, who died on Oct. 8 and nurses
Nina Pham and Amber Vinson of Texas Health Presbyterian
Hospital, are the only cases detected in the country. Pham's
condition was last upgraded on Tuesday to good from fair at a
hospital in Bethesda, Maryland.
Vinson's family said in a statement Wednesday that officials
at the CDC and Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, where she
is being treated, "are no longer able to detect virus in her
body."
OBAMA SEES PROGRESS
Speaking in the White House Oval Office with Klain sitting
on a couch beside him, Obama said the CDC would continue to put
in place further measures to prevent the spread of Ebola as
needed.
"A number of things make us cautiously more optimistic about
the situation here in the United States," Obama said, noting
that dozens of people who interacted with Duncan did not get
Ebola.
Obama said officials were working to ensure that problems
that arose with Ebola protocols at the Dallas hospital do not
occur again. He expressed confidence that any further Ebola
patients would get first-class treatment and said officials
would make sure hospitals are prepared and would take the right
precautions.
The White House said Obama spoke by phone with staff at
Texas Presbyterian Hospital "to thank them for their courage and
perseverance in dealing with the first cases of Ebola to appear
in the United States."
Human testing of a second "investigational" Ebola vaccine
has begun at the U.S. National Institutes of Health's Clinical
Center in Maryland, officials said.
The vaccine was developed at the Public Health Agency of
Canada's National Microbiology Laboratory and licensed to
NewLink Genetics Corp through its wholly owned
subsidiary BioProtection Systems, both based in Ames, Iowa, the
NIH said.
Testing on a first potential vaccine began last month, and
initial results were expected by year's end.
NBC freelance cameraman Ashoka Mukpo, an American who
contracted Ebola while working in West Africa, is free of the
virus and was discharged on Wednesday from a special unit at
Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, the hospital said.
"I feel profoundly blessed to be alive, and in the same
breath aware of the global inequalities that allowed me to be
flown to an American hospital when so many Liberians die alone
with minimal care," Mukpo said in a statement.
The 1-year-old King Charles Spaniel belonging to Pham has
tested free of the virus, the city of Dallas said.
